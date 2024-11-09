Texas hospitals see nearly threefold increase in children's ER visits for heat-related illnesses: 'Warrants further attention and action'

Children's bodies don't regulate heat like adults' bodies do, making them especially vulnerable to heat-related illnesses.

Keeping kids safe in the heat is important. But as temperatures climb higher for longer, families struggle to protect their little ones from heat-related health issues, according to HealthDay News.

What's happening?

Emergency room visits for heat illnesses in children have increased by 170% over the past decade at two major Dallas hospitals, according to new research from UT Southwestern Medical Center. The study examined 542 cases where kids needed emergency care for heat-related problems between 2012 and 2023.

"As pediatricians, we see firsthand how excessive heat affects children's health," says Dr. Taylor Merritt, who led the study. "The significant rise in heat-related illnesses over the past decade underscores a growing public health concern that warrants further attention and action."

Most children recovered after treatment for heat exhaustion or heat stroke. But about a quarter developed a severe condition called rhabdomyolysis, or "rhabdo," where muscles break down due to heat stress. This dangerous complication required hospital stays for most affected kids.

Younger children and those from disadvantaged neighborhoods face the highest risks, according to the findings.

Why are rising heat emergencies concerning?

When our communities experience more frequent extreme temperatures, our kids bear the burden. Children's bodies don't regulate heat like adults' bodies do, making them especially vulnerable to heat-related illnesses.

These rising numbers likely reflect similar trends in other areas experiencing more extreme heat, according to study co-author Dr. Andrew Yu. The impacts on our children demand both immediate action and long-term solutions.

What can we do to protect our kids?

Most heat-related illnesses are preventable with simple precautions.

Parents can schedule outdoor activities during cooler morning or evening hours. Keeping kids hydrated and taking frequent breaks in air-conditioned spaces makes a big difference.

Communities are stepping up, too. Many cities are creating more shaded play areas and cooling centers. Schools are also updating their policies about outdoor activities during extreme heat days.

