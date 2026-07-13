Walmart heiress lists 510,527-acre Texas ranch, where a helicopter herds 14,000 cattle, for $725M

The largest ranch in the United States enclosed by a single fence.

A Texas ranch linked to Walmart heir wealth is once again turning heads for its staggering scale: 510,527 acres, 14,000 cattle, oil wells, private lakes, and even a helicopter used to move livestock.

The property, associated with Ann Walton Kroenke and her husband, sports mogul and real estate billionaire Stan Kroenke, was reportedly marketed for $725 million.

What happened?

Luxurylaunches described the Waggoner Ranch as the largest ranch in the United States enclosed by a single fence, stretching across six Texas counties. The property also includes lakes, roads, fences, cowboy camps, horses, wildlife habitat, oil wells, and a ranch brand dating to 1849.

Stan Kroenke purchased the ranch in 2016, according to CNN, adding it to a land portfolio that The Land Report said totals roughly 2.7 million acres, making him the largest private landowner in America.

The ranch itself reportedly includes a 1,400-acre family lake and, as Luxurylaunches reported, about 25,000 to 30,000 acres used for grazing, feed production, crops for sale, and the ranch's own needs.

The Guardian reported, as noted by Luxurylaunches, that full-time Waggoner Ranch helicopter pilot David Brocklehurst flew a JetRanger in the spring and fall to move cattle from the air.

Why does it matter?

A private property of this size can shape water use, wildlife corridors, grazing pressure, crop production, and economic activity across a broad region.

The ranch is a working landscape where cattle, farming, lakes, and oil wells operate side by side. At that scale, land management decisions can affect soil health, pollution risks, habitat quality, and methane pollution linked to livestock.

Local and state decisions involving water rights, oil extraction, conservation easements, and wildlife protections can have lasting effects on nearby communities.

Beef and dairy producers vary in how transparent they are about grazing practices, soil health, and methane reduction. Cutting food waste and incorporating more plant-forward meals can also reduce pressure on resource-intensive agricultural systems.

Half a million acres, thousands of cattle, and oil production on a single private estate raise questions about land and water management and if stewardship can keep pace with that scale.

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