Dumpster diver thrilled after finding massive haul of items in trash behind Walgreens: 'Good find'

"I really wish they would stop trashing everything."

A TikTok video is once again shining a light on America's retail waste problem.

In the TikTok, dumpster diver Bold Treasures (@boldtreasures) shows off an entire spread of products salvaged from a Walgreens dumpster, all of it still in its original packaging and nearly pristine.

The footage pans across dozens of items: unopened boxes of protein bars, sealed bags of candy, toys like bubble wands, and even medical-grade knee braces.

"I love saving stuff from going to the landfills," said the caption.

"Good find," said a commenter. "I really wish they would stop trashing everything and donate to the homeless and everyone in need."

Retailers across the U.S. routinely toss unsold merchandise for a variety of reasons, including seasonal turnover, slight damage to packaging, or the arrival of new inventory.

Dumpster divers like the one behind this viral clip are bringing attention to just how much usable, often unexpired product gets discarded.

Every year, retailers send billions of pounds of food and goods to landfills, much of it still viable.

Not only does this practice waste valuable resources, but it also contributes to methane pollution, a major driver of Earth's overheating. For consumers, the video underscores just how much money is effectively being thrown away and how the public is often kept in the dark about the scale of the problem.

If curious about trying dumpster diving, research local laws and start small. Bring gloves, go with a buddy, and never take anything that looks unsafe or damaged. Many seasoned divers recommend starting with non-food items like school supplies or hygiene products before progressing further.

And remember: even small steps matter.

Retail waste may be a big problem, but dumpster diving is helping chip away at it, with the small promise of finding a bag of chips along the way.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.