Waffle House makes difficult decision to add temporary surcharge to staple menu item: 'We are continuously monitoring'

The extra fee is temporary, but its end date is unknown.

Waffle House restaurant chain announced in early February it is adding a 50-cent surcharge to eggs. The extra fee is temporary, but its end date is unknown, according to The New York Times.

What's happening?

The onset of bird flu throughout the United States has recently caused the price of eggs to soar.

Grocery stores and restaurants are currently paying an estimated $7.79 for a dozen Midwest large eggs. This price is up from $3.33 only a year ago.

Per The New York Times, Waffle House said in a statement, "Consumers and restaurants are being forced to make difficult decisions." It's possible many restaurants will follow Waffle House's lead and add a surcharge.

Waffle House has over 1,900 locations in 25 states across the U.S., and it serves 272 million eggs every year, according to its website.

"While we hope these price fluctuations will be short-lived, we cannot predict how long this shortage will last," Waffle House said, per The New York Times. "We are continuously monitoring egg prices and will adjust or remove the surcharge as market conditions allow."

Bird flu was first detected in the U.S. in 2022 after cases were discovered in Canada. Since then, the disease has infected or killed nearly 150 million birds. Over the past few months alone, more than 30 million chickens have been killed to prevent the spread of disease.

According to experts, it could be months before the number of egg-laying chickens stabilizes again.

"As long as they are available, quality, fresh-cracked, Grade-A large eggs will remain a key ingredient in many of our customers' favorite meals," Waffle House said, per The New York Times.

Why is this important?

Rising global temperatures have had a massive effect on our food supply. Research suggests warmer weather caused a change in bird migration patterns and allowed for pathogens to spread, ultimately leading to the spike in egg prices.

The changes in climate have also led to an increase in extreme weather events, which can disrupt crop yields and livestock production, resulting in a decrease in food supply and increase in prices.

In addition to affecting the cost of groceries and our food supply, rising global temperatures are leading to displacement amid supercharged extreme weather and devastating ecosystems we depend upon for modern medicines, like coral reefs.

What's being done about bird flu?

Brooke Rollins, President Donald Trump's nominee for secretary of agriculture, recently stated that one of her priorities was to "immediately and comprehensively get a handle on animal disease outbreaks," per The New York Times.

Researchers are working to understand how the virus spreads and mutates as a way to prevent future outbreaks. One study suggests that gene-editing may be one way to create flu-resistant chickens.

