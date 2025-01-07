Scientists sound the alarm over unexpected way bird flu virus could evolve: 'A much bigger, evolving story'

Cats could be an unexpected new vector in the spread of bird flu to humans, according to a new study.

What's happening?

The New York Times reported on the research, explaining that while there is no evidence that cats have spread H5N1 to people, it is theoretically possible — if a cat were infected with H5N1 and the seasonal flu simultaneously, the H5N1 could make the mutations necessary to spread among people.

Dr. Suresh Kuchipudi, a veterinary microbiologist at the University of Pittsburgh and an author of the paper, told The Times the new study highlights the need for public health officials to ramp up bird flu surveillance in cats.

The publication reported that testing for people and cows following a dairy outbreak of bird flu in the U.S. has been limited. Meanwhile, officials have not expanded monitoring to other farm animals or household pets.

"In the process of addressing the immediate problem — which is dairy farms and the milk as a food safety problem, and then human surveillance — we might be missing a much bigger, evolving story," Dr. Kuchipudi told The Times. "It may already have been happening in plain sight."

Why is this research important?

At least 60 people have contracted bird flu in the U.S., per the Times. According to the CDC, bird flu symptoms range in severity, but life-threatening complications like pneumonia, septic shock, and respiratory failure occur in some cases. Plus, H5N1 has a mortality rate of 67% among felines, the Times reported.

Meanwhile, bird flu is decimating countless populations of birds and marine mammals across the globe. For instance, another Times article reported that thousands of seabirds washed up on shore in Canada after being infected with the virus. And the BBC reported that wild bird deaths are estimated to be in the millions.

This comes as a blow to many species that are already fighting against the effects of rising global temperatures and human activities, such as habitat destruction and pollution. For instance, scientists are worried that hotter temperatures are leading to insomnia in some animals, which could impact their health and survival. Plus, a distressed hooded seal was recently spotted far outside of its range in Rhode Island, highlighting how changes to our planet's climate are negatively impacting animals.

What's being done about the bird flu outbreak?

In early December, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced it would begin testing the national milk supply to help identify infected cattle herds. However, there is no plan to begin testing cats or other domestic animals, the Times reported.

Meanwhile, a Department of Health and Human Services spokesperson said in May that the government was in the final stages of preparing for the distribution of 4.8 million doses of a vaccine that was "well-matched" for bird flu. As of late December, two bird flu vaccines were available but not yet approved, according to Newsweek.

