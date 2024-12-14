Commercial for new Volvo model leaves viewers in tears with haunting scene: 'Why am I crying over a Volvo ad'

Advertising can have a powerful impact when it connects on not just a consumer purchase level but also a human emotional level.

Volvo's newest ad for its EX90 SUV is essentially a short film. It shows a young couple discovering the happy news that they are expecting a baby. From there, a montage shows their everyday lives as they welcome their child and she grows while the man speaks on the phone to his mother about his thoughts on fatherhood. Another woman is seen driving the Volvo EX90 SUV, but the focus is on the family until the story's climax.

At that moment, the woman in the Volvo looks down at a notification from her phone as the mother steps into the crosswalk. The SUV stops thanks to its safety features, which include automatic stopping when pedestrians are detected. The next scene shows the mother and father in the hospital after the baby is born, safe and happy. "Sometimes the moments that never happen matter the most," reads the tagline.

As Guillaume Huin, a marketing director, said in a post that went viral, "Every comment under the ad said it immediately put Volvo in their consideration set."









Another user added, "Why am I crying over a Volvo ad?"

And another X, formerly known as Twitter, user's experience summarized just how moving the ad was. "My wife drives an xc90 and my sister just had a baby. sending this to both of them immediately," they wrote. "So beautifully shareable."

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Byrå Studio, a Swedish advertising agency, praised the ad, writing, "In a world where technology and innovation often overshadow human stories, the Volvo EX90 in its latest advertising campaign reminds us that the true value of technology lies in its ability to protect what matters most — life."

The Volvo EX90 is a fully electric SUV, promising 300 to 310 miles on a single charge. It also uses sustainably sourced materials for its interior options, such as leather-free upholstery and a wool blend made from recycled polyester and responsibly produced wool.

Switching to an electric vehicle is a great way to contribute to a greener future thanks to its lack of emissions and long-term financial savings. CNN reported on a recent study that found that children could lead healthier lives if people switched to EVs, lowering instances of asthma, bronchitis, and other respiratory illnesses as well as creating more than $1.2 trillion in health benefits for the U.S. by 2050.

🗣️ Which of these features would most effectively convince you to buy an EV?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Volvo's heartstring-tugging ad is a reminder of the importance of finding solutions to improve individual lives, which builds to a greater purpose. As Byrå Studio stated, "It reminds us that the best stories are those that tell of people and emotions, and technology should always serve humanity."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.







