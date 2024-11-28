Volvo owner shares honest review after months of electric driving: '[It] gets a lot of attention on the roads'

"It brings a big smile to my face every time I drive it."

After reading one Volvo owner's glowing review of the EX30 Twin Motor Performance, American drivers should be pretty excited that it's finally almost here.

A Redditor shared a detailed assessment on the r/ElectricVehicles subreddit, noting that they "fell in love within minutes" of their test drive.

They started by pointing out that they were a longtime EV driver who "had always dreamed of owning a Tesla." The Tesla Model 3 Highland, though, didn't live up to their sky-high expectations after two test drives. That opened the door for the EX30 Twin Motor Performance to win them over.

After a couple of months, the Redditor's honeymoon period with the car clearly hadn't worn off.

One notable thing they called out was the car's listed acceleration from 0 to 60 mph in 3.4 seconds, which they characterized as "unmatched in its segment and price range."

To that point, they said they paid £43,500 ($54,750) for the vehicle in the Ultra trim, which was nearly half that of the Model 3 Highland. In the U.S., the basic version of the car will start at $44,900.

Further highlights were an interior that they said draws praise, "excellent" suspension, a "stellar experience" with the car's tech, strong charging performance, a "premium feel" in the build, and a soundbar that delivered a "great listening experience."

They were light on negatives for the car but had a few. They said the car's one-pedal driving was weak. Making matters worse, they noted they lose that feature when going into "performance mode." Lastly, they observed that the car had very limited passenger space in the back.

Summing it up, the Redditor confided they've "fallen in love."

"It brings a big smile to my face every time I drive it," they concluded.

That's high praise for drivers weighing the switch to an EV. The EX30 Twin Motor's competition with rivals like Tesla is a win for consumers, offering a lower-priced option that clearly doesn't sacrifice performance and quality.

EVs offer drivers everywhere fuel savings and can play a large role in reducing tailpipe pollution. That will be critical to lowering our reliance on dirty energy that warms the planet with dangerous consequences.

Redditors weighed in with their own thoughts.

One user said they had been an owner for three weeks and "agreed on every point." They added it was an "amazing car overall," and that it "gets a lot of attention on the roads and at superchargers."

The lack of legroom, though, was a big problem for many.

"This is a no go if you have 1 or more little kids," one user wrote, while other users called the rear space "absurdly bad," and "too physically small."

