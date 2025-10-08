Auto giant Stellantis announces game-changing new tech that will revolutionize EVs: 'We're unlocking a new era'

A multinational automaker has hit a major milestone as it tests its newest EV battery.

According to Business Motoring, Stellantis, which owns and operates 14 different car brands, including Jeep, Dodge, Ram, Chrysler, Alfa Romeo, Maserati, and Fiat, has begun road testing its Intelligent Battery Integrated System, or IBIS, a system developed in partnership with battery manufacturer Saft.

What's unique about the IBIS is that it embeds the charging port and inverter directly into the battery, rather than using two separate parts for it. This reduces charging time, saves 40 kilograms (around 88 pounds) of weight, and frees up 17 liters of space in the vehicle. It has also increased energy efficiency by 10%, improved charging time by 15%, and increased power by 15%, without changing the size of the battery at all.

"This project reflects our belief that simplification is innovation," Ned Curic, chief engineering and technology officer at Stellantis, said. "By rethinking and simplifying the electric powertrain architecture, we are making it lighter, more efficient, and more cost-effective. These are the kinds of innovations that help us deliver better, more affordable EVs to our customers."

Making EV batteries lighter and more efficient is a massive step forward for the vehicles. Being lighter means it takes less energy to power the car, making it faster and allowing it to go farther on the same amount of charge. It can also improve things like braking time, handling, and maneuverability.

Driving an EV remains one of the best ways to help slow our planet's changing climate and save you money on fuel costs and repairs. Pairing your EV with home solar panels can make those savings even bigger, driving your fuel costs down to almost nothing. EnergySage offers free tools to help you make the switch to solar, connecting you with vetted local installers and potentially saving you up to $10,000 on installing solar panels on your home.

Stellantis hopes to have its new system integrated into every new EV by 2030 and is beginning to test it on French roads now.

"The IBIS project is a powerful testament to Saft's innovation leadership," said Hervé Amossé, executive vice president of energy storage for Saft. "By embedding IBIS technology into our next-generation applications, we're unlocking a new era of intelligent, flexible, and sustainable energy solutions. Saft continues to lead the way in advanced research, offering long-term, cost-effective solutions tailored to evolving market needs."

