Volkswagen reveals game-changing update for one of its best-selling models: 'Can do it all'

The popularity of electric vehicles continues to explode, powered by innovations in car battery technology, as well as the makes and models of the cars themselves. Some optimistic estimates suggest electric vehicles will be responsible for 50% of all car sales in the United States by the year 2030.

With that in mind, Volkswagen has announced a brand new hybrid model of its popular T-Roc SUV vehicle. The car was already one of the brand's most popular models, amassing over two million in sales. As reported by Electrek, the new model features LED lighting, a unique hybrid powertrain, and more cargo space than its predecessor.

Other car companies are also expanding their hybrid and electric vehicle offerings. For instance, Toyota has announced its electric C-HR+ SUV. And Mercedes gave a glimpse of what the future might look like with its Vision V concept.

There are criticisms of the shift to electric vehicles, with some arguing that mining for the minerals necessary for electric vehicle batteries causes more environmental damage than driving an internal combustion engine vehicle. And while roughly 30 million tons of minerals are needed for clean energy purposes, we currently mine 16.5 billion tons of dirty energy sources per year. When those fuel sources, such as oil, coal, and gas, are burned, they release harmful pollution into the atmosphere, harming all living things.

So in the long run, the transition to electric vehicles is better for the health of our planet.

And there are even more ways to make the switch to electric vehicles healthier for the environment. The best way for EV owners to enhance the environmental benefits of their vehicles is to power them by installing solar panels. This is also great for your wallet as it can bring your monthly energy bills to or near $0.

Thomas Schäfer, the CEO of Volkswagen, was thrilled about the hybrid system's potential, saying, "The platform can do it all," per Electrek.

