Scientists make disturbing new discovery after analyzing guts of baby mice: 'Valuable insights'

Humans are constantly exposed to microscopic fragments of plastic via the food chain.

News Medical reported on a recent study that investigated how human exposure to polystyrene nanoplastics affects health, particularly in relation to bacterial-host interactions and the gut microbiome.

What's happening?

The study, published by Nature Communications, focused on polystyrene nanoplastics because several other studies have theorized that nanoplastics may be more harmful to human health than microplastics, but few studies have focused on the issue.

Some previous studies have also shown that exposure to nanoplastics or microplastics may cause liver injury or testicular disorders through gut dysbiosis and may also induce inflammation in the intestines, creating dysfunction in the gut barrier.

This research was conducted by exposing mice to nanoplastics and then studying how they distribute in the organs of the mice.

It found that while nanoplastics didn't seem to create broad shifts in the composition of gut microbiota, they did impact specific bacterial taxa, leading to an indirect disruption of gut health. This result emphasizes the potential for long-term risks associated with nanoplastic exposure.

Researchers stated, "This study also underscores the critical role of host-microbiota interactions mediated by EV, offering valuable insights into the risks of plastic debris and providing a foundation for future research into its impact on human and environmental health."

Why is this study concerning?

At this point, microplastics are everywhere, including our soil and water. Worse, we often find them in our food, such as fish or cattle, because once animals consume plastic pollution, the microplastics remain in their bodies and pass on to humans when we eat meat.

A number of studies have discovered potential links between these microplastics and numerous health issues in people, including an increased risk of cancer, disruption of hormones, decreased fertility, dementia, and more. This study suggests that plastic pollution may even disrupt gut health, potentially leading to a cascade of secondary health problems.

What's being done about plastic pollution?

More governments and corporations are intervening to develop ways to reduce plastic waste, such as committing to international agreements on reducing the use of plastic or creating more sustainable packaging for items typically housed in plastic.

Individuals can also take steps to reduce the amount of plastic waste they produce. Small changes, like using reusable shopping bags or ditching plastic water bottles for a water filter on your kitchen faucet, can add up. Additionally, most plastic waste produced by households can be recycled, which helps.

You can also reduce your exposure to microplastics, at least to some extent, by avoiding reheating food in plastic containers or by investing in an air purifier that removes microplastics from the air.

