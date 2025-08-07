Energy firm launches game-changing projects that will transform power grid: 'Very important'

"We look forward to building on our long-standing relationship."

All around the world, countries are continuing to take steps toward a cleaner energy future with wind energy. Romania is now the latest European country to make a big move in the wind energy space, thanks to Danish wind company Vestas.

Eurowind Energy has just recently placed a 143-megawatt order with Vestas for three major wind power projects in Romania, Frumusita, Vector, and Pecineaga Northeast. These installations will feature 23 of Vestas' advanced V162-6.2-megawatt turbines from its EnVentus platform and are expected to be delivered in the second half of 2026.

This move shows Romania's new shift toward renewable energy, driven by grid modernization, regulatory reforms, and upcoming CfD auctions. The country is aiming to boost its energy independence, improve grid stability, and reduce reliance on dirty fuels. This partnership is a major contribution to those goals.

"Frumusita, Vector, and Pecineaga Northeast are very important projects for us," said Morten Gaarde, director for EPC at Eurowind Energy, per a new release on Vestas' website. "We look forward to building on our long-standing relationship with Vestas by realising the projects together."

With over 1.5 gigawatts of wind power installed or under construction and more than 1.2 gigawatts under service, Vestas is the top wind energy provider in Romania. The company's five service hubs and regional training center support over 550 jobs locally.

Wind farms like these help reduce air pollution, slow the damage of planet-warming gases, and stabilize energy prices for everyday people while strengthening the national grid.

One common criticism of wind energy is its inconsistency. Since wind doesn't blow consistently, it can lead to fluctuations in power supply without adequate storage or backup systems. However, advancements in energy storage technology and smart grid systems are helping to mitigate these fluctuations, making wind energy an increasingly reliable and scalable source of clean power.

"We are proud to partner with Eurowind Energy on this project, and we are grateful for their trust in us," said Srdan Cenic, Vestas Mediterranean East general manager, per the release. "This order demonstrates the strength of our local execution and service expertise, and our ability to deliver the latest wind technology in support of Romania's energy transition."

