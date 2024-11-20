Energy company on track to complete construction of largest offshore wind farm in the US: 'This is great news'

"On budget, brings jobs, clean energy, saves money for the area, sign me up."

Dominion Energy is building the largest offshore wind farm in the U.S., and they say "Construction is on track and on budget," according to Electrek.

This particular wind farm is located about 27 miles off the coast of Virginia Beach in the Atlantic Ocean. When it's done, it should have 176 giant wind turbines that will provide power for at least 660,000 American homes. While the project is currently paused for the safety of the North Atlantic right whale species during its migration season, that pause was planned and has not derailed the project at all.

Once it's up and running, this wind farm will help hundreds of thousands of people access clean energy. Before, they were forced to rely on dirty sources to power their homes and businesses.

According to the United Nations, wind power is only one source of energy that's considered clean. Others include solar power, geothermal power, ocean power, hydro power, and bioenergy. Every time we invest in these, we are investing in a cleaner future for ourselves and the generations coming behind us.

The U.S. Department of Energy noted that the benefits of wind power go beyond being able to use cleaner energy. They include adding jobs to the market, promoting economic growth, and providing financial benefits to local communities that impact every resident.

Overall, people seem supportive of this project.

"On budget, brings jobs, clean energy, saves money for the area, sign me up," one commenter said.

"This is great news," another added.

If you want to take advantage of clean energy for your home today, consider installing solar panels. If wind power has your heart, consider investing in companies that are advancing turbine technology or ones like Dominion Energy, which harness ocean wind. If we work together, we can help usher in a new age of clean energy for all.

