State on verge of enacting legislation that would force oil industry to pay for its mess: 'You should play a role in cleaning it up'

In a groundbreaking move, Vermont is on the verge of passing legislation that would make major oil industry companies pay for their role in causing atmospheric damage.

This first-of-its-kind bill could set a powerful precedent for other states looking to hold polluters accountable, according to the Guardian.

The measure, modeled after the EPA's Superfund program that forces companies to pay for toxic waste cleanup, would charge billions to big oil and gas corporations operating in Vermont based on their past planet-warming pollution. The money collected would fund crucial projects to help the state adapt to rising climate impacts.

This bill marks a major step forward in the growing movement to make polluters, not taxpayers, cover the mounting costs of climate disasters. Vermont, known for its idyllic summers, has recently faced severe floods that caused over $1 billion in damage, according to the Guardian — a glimpse of the destruction that awaits if oil and gas companies continue business as usual.

By passing this legislation, Vermont would lead the nation in directly linking the industry most responsible for the climate crisis to the financial burden of its consequences.

The bill could inspire other states that are considering similar "climate superfund" measures, including California and New York, while building momentum for a national policy.

Surveys showed the majority of voters support making companies responsible for pollution pay, according to the Guardian. "Of course we're going to see efforts to force the companies responsible for disasters to pick up the bill," Jamie Henn, director of Fossil Free Media, told the news outlet.

While oil and gas interests will likely challenge the law, advocates are confident it will prevail. Vermont's attorney general has voiced support, saying the state is "ready to proudly defend" the measure.

"This bill is not about punishing big oil for deceiving the public," Elena Mihaly of the Conservation Law Foundation's Vermont chapter, told the Guardian. "If you contributed to a mess, you should play a role in cleaning it up."

With the climate crisis mounting, Vermont is poised to pioneer a powerful way to hold polluters accountable — and provide a model for the nation. As the bill's supporters declare, it's time for big oil to pay its fair share.

