Outraged diner sparks firestorm after finding unsettling message inside fortune cookie: 'That's awful'

"Next they will be projecting advertisements in the sky."

Ads are nauseating even at the best of times. They go on and on, grinding the consumer machine relentlessly forward.

Now, even fortune cookies have succumbed to the relentless advertising industry.

"That's awful," was one of the kinder responses, to say the least. You can see the Verizon ad in all its yawn-inducing glory on the r/ABoringDystopia subreddit.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

It's not enough to digest the constant bombardment of advertising while watching your favorite show, catching an important segment of a YouTube video, or reading an online article.

Now, Verizon has ripped away the mild entertainment of opening a fortune cookie.

A harmless and charming post-meal practice has been hijacked by capitalism. In a moment when no one is looking at a screen, Verizon still found a way to be front and center.

It's not a Verizon-only thing either. Capital One, ACR Poker, Manscaped, Stake, and Extra are just a few businesses that use fortune cookies as an advertising tool.

It's all about the psychology — the surprise element. Instead of finding out what a slip of paper says about your love, financial, or social life, you get a Verizon ad. Joy.

The relentless drive toward consumerism comes with its own dangers, especially considering the levels of global waste that end up in landfills each year.

How about 101 million tons of textile waste annually? That's according to Earth.org, with some estimates a little higher and some a little lower. Regardless, it's mind-blowing.

Plus, excessive consumption amplifies resource extraction, production, and more waste, all of which result in planet-warming gases.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, landfills emit massive amounts of harmful gases, especially methane, which is more effective at trapping heat in the atmosphere than carbon dioxide.

Verizon is one of many companies pushing the relentless drive toward more consumerism. Thrifting is a counterbalancing solution, but it's not the only answer, especially in the long run.

"Next they will be projecting advertisements in the sky," read one response, highlighting the ridiculous levels of intrusion that advertising campaigns reach.

Another summed up the ridiculous affair in short order: "Your fortune is... Buy this product!"

