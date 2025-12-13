School district takes bold action amid concerning trend in student behavior: 'They make mistakes'

"I am shocked at what happens in schools these days."

An Ohio school district has implemented an educational intervention program to help students stop vaping.

The district is approaching the problem of youth vaping as a learning opportunity instead of strictly disciplining its students.

As WFMJ 21 News reported, the Columbiana School District collaborated with the Family Recovery Center in Lisbon, Ohio, to offer a vaping intervention program.

Through the program, students who are caught vaping can meet and engage with counselors to learn more about its dangers. The recovery center teaches students about the toxic chemicals in vapes, as well as the associated health risks.

Counselors also point out how much money students waste buying vapes and assess the level of addiction the students are facing.

The intervention program has already helped at least 74 students in Columbiana County. As a result of the program, 90% of those students said that they've at least considered or planned to quit vaping.





"Kids are vaping today, and we're no different than any other district," said the school's superintendent, Donald Mook. "Kids are not supposed to bring [vapes] here, and like kids do, they make mistakes."

This school district's vaping initiative is promising because it offers students a second chance and an opportunity to better care for their health. Rather than just punishing them for violating school rules, the program provides educational resources and motivates kids and teens to make healthier choices.

Vaping is becoming increasingly popular despite the harm it causes to people's health. Youth are a target market for the vape industry, making them especially vulnerable.

There are numerous health risks associated with vaping, including respiratory damage, brain development delays, cardiovascular problems, toxic chemical exposure, and addiction.

Meanwhile, vapes are harmful to the environment because they add to plastic, chemical, and e-waste pollution. The batteries contained in disposable vapes also pose fire hazards and put waste-disposal workers and communities at risk if they are crushed and explode.

If you are concerned about youth vaping in your community, you can take local action by talking with your school district leaders about offering a program similar to Columbiana's. You can also advocate for vape bans by contacting your elected officials.

By learning more about critical health issues caused by vaping, you can also be in a better position to talk to people you know about the risks.

"I am shocked at what happens in schools these days," one Facebook user commented on a post about vaping among students.

"I literally wish it still smelled like a nasty cigarette and vapes didn't exist, so these babies didn't have access to vapes," someone else wrote.

