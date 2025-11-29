Sweeping new ban on popular consumer products sparks major lawsuit: 'Access to these products is critical'

A judge has halted Alabama's new vaping product restrictions after a retailer and national advocacy organization sued state officials, reported AL.com.

Legislators approved House Bill 8 during the 2025 session. The bill would allow shops to sell just 34 vaping products that received Food and Drug Administration approval, all in tobacco or menthol only. The law was set for an Oct. 1 start date, but it has been paused during the appeals process.

Joe Ferrell runs Southside Vapes with locations throughout Alabama. He already ended operations at his Fairhope store and said his other stores can't continue operating under these rules, per AL.com. His shelves carry roughly 80 vaping brands now, but that selection would shrink dramatically if the law moves forward.

The legal challenge claims Alabama's product list violates federal law because the FDA holds sole power over vaping regulation. Southside Vapes and the Vapor Technology Association brought the case against the Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control Board and other officials.

Some adults turn to vaping when trying to stop smoking regular cigarettes, but serious health risks exist. Vaping aerosol delivers addictive nicotine along with carcinogenic substances and toxic metals such as lead, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Adults who smoke might see benefits if vaping becomes their only nicotine source, though scientists haven't determined what happens to health over many years.

Young people face greater danger because their brains haven't finished developing. Nicotine addiction develops faster in teenagers, and the CDC found that youth experience worse health outcomes from vaping.

Environmental damage from vaping continues to increase. Single-use vaping devices pile up in landfills as plastic waste and toxic electronics. These products hold lithium batteries that can catch fire if disposed of incorrectly. The problem gets worse as throwaway devices become more popular than refillable types.

"Adult access to these products is critical to saving the lives of the nearly 500,000 Americans who die each year from cigarette-related diseases," said Tony Abboud, executive director of Vapor Technology Association, per AL.com.

Youth vaping has fallen to a 10-year low, according to the National Youth Tobacco Survey by the CDC.

