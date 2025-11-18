Officials push for sweeping ban on products found in thousands of stores: 'It is important'

It seems likely the scope of the bill will be expanded.

The Russian government is open to banning a product at the root of growing health and environmental problems around the world.

According to Pravda, President Vladimir Putin expressed a willingness to prohibit the sale of vapes, citing concern about the impact the nicotine delivery devices can have on young people.

The proposal was put forward by Ekaterina Leshchinskaya, head of the Healthy Fatherland movement, during Putin's visit to the Demonstration and Educational Center for Adaptive Sports in Samara.

"It is important not only to make such a decision but also to work with young people," Putin said, noting Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko also supports a ban.

Vapes pose a massive health risk because of the addictive nature of the habit, but it goes beyond just nicotine. Vapes contain heavy metals such as lead, nickel, and tin, which can lead to serious respiratory problems, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Youths are particularly vulnerable to nicotine addiction, and nicotine has negative effects on brain development.

On top of that, vaping can cause injuries to the lungs, according to the American Lung Association. Half of patients admitted to hospitals with e-cigarette- or vape-related lung injuries wind up in the intensive care unit.

But the risks of vapes don't stop there. They also have a profound environmental impact. Most vapes, even disposable ones, contain lithium-ion batteries, which can catch fire or explode when disposed of improperly. Those heavy metals within vapes can leach into the environment, polluting soil and water, while their casings break down into microplastics.

Russia is far from the only country going down this road. Ireland banned selling vapes from vending machines, while Malaysia proposed a total prohibition that could go into effect in 2026. In the United States, many cities, including Madison, Wisconsin, have made vapes illegal in some form.

In October, the Russian government debated a bill that would restrict the sale of nicotine products at public transit stops, but given Putin's reported approval of a broader ban, it seems likely the scope of the bill will be expanded.

