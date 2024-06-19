Experts sound alarm over factor linked to increased wildfires: 'It's a huge health issue'

Air pollution from coal and wood smoke has been linked to respiratory issues — even in rural areas around the globe.

There's an under-the-radar planet-warming gas lurking around our atmosphere that deserves your attention.

What's happening?

Increasing wildfires in Canada are accelerating snow and ice melt in areas like the Arctic, which is warming four times as fast as the rest of the planet, a report from Wired details.

In addition to more frequent wildfires, Wired reports that wildfires are becoming more intense, producing more black carbon and warming the planet even further. After falling from the sky, black carbon particles become an accelerant when they land on snow and ice. The darker ground and water underneath the ice then absorb more sunlight. It's a disastrous feedback loop.



"You can see these little particles drilling holes down into the ice. It's just very dramatic how the black carbon can absorb sunlight and heat things up," said Brenda Ekwurzel, director of scientific excellence at the Union of Concerned Scientists.

Why is black carbon concerning?

Black carbon is the sooty material released from combustible engines, wildfires, and home heating and cooking sources like coal and wood.

Air pollution from coal and wood smoke has been linked to respiratory issues — even in rural areas around the globe. A recent study published in the National Library of Medicine associated indoor wood smoke with health issues like elevated blood pressure, certain cancers, and pregnancy complications.

Older adults, especially those in nursing homes, are at high risk from wildfire air pollution because of their weakened immune systems.

"It's a huge health issue," said Yusuf Jameel, a black carbon researcher. "And yet, it barely receives any mention when we talk about a powerful climate solution."

What can be done?

Countries are making efforts to reduce the need for coal. Germany recently shuttered several coal-fired plants after decades of operation, and the last coal plant in the United Kingdom is scheduled to shut down in September. Old coal plants in the U.S. and Australia are being repurposed to create new jobs and deliver clean, renewable energy.



At the individual level, swapping out the need for coal and other dirty energy sources to heat your home and cook your food is a great place to start, along with taking local climate action and voting for political candidates who represent your feelings on the issue.

A small step like switching to an induction stove can help, too. It's not only safer for your family, but it can help reduce nearly 150 pounds of pollution yearly.

