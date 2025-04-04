  • Business Business

Concerned citizen shares photo of shocking scene at vehicle charging station: 'Not that it will deter them'

by James Anthony Bell III
A Redditor took to r/glasgow to post an image of an electric vehicle charging station that had been vandalized. The charging cable had been removed, and there were various graffiti markings. 

"Walked past the EV charger at Cessnock and spotted that somebody has ripped out the charging cable belonging to the cabbie," the original poster wrote. 

This is not the first time something like this has happened. Another Redditor shared a photo of a vandalized EV charging station in Glasgow, Scotland, where they found that the cords had been cut. Someone else faced a similar problem with a charging station in Houston.

"Cables are made up of copper so a quick way for thieves to what is probably a tiny amount of profit selling them for scrap compared to the cost of repairing/replacing the chargers. Not that it will deter them unfortunately," one Reddit user commented on the post. 

While EV production is not a perfectly clean process due to the mining of lithium for batteries, such acts will ultimately lead to fewer EVs on the road. 

This would be a net negative for the environment. Unlike gas-powered cars, EVs produce no tailpipe emissions. Plus, charging an EV is often less expensive than paying for gas.

There is still a chance to get government incentives of up to $7,500 for purchasing an EV as well. 

Staying knowledgeable about the best EV models and not letting vandals discourage your interest will help increase the number of EVs on the road in the near future. 

When you think about owning an EV, what concerns you most about public charging stations?

Chargers not working 🚫

Chargers not being available 😥

Charging being too expensive 💰

Charging taking too long ⌚

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

x