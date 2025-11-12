Driver shares photo of concerning trend at EV charging station: 'Just yesterday I saw four'

Electric vehicles continue to capture significant market share. In fact, some optimistic estimates suggest they will account for half of all car sales in the U.S. by 2030.

But not everyone is happy about that, as a poster on a Portuguese car subreddit demonstrated.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The poster showed a picture of a vandalized charger, with the cable on the ground beside it. The caption underneath asked, "What's going on with these recent robberies of electric vehicle chargers?" The poster explained that this is all too common in Portugal: "Just yesterday I saw four."

Vandalizing electric vehicles or charging stations is extremely frustrating because it can prevent the widespread adoption of EVs. The transition to electric vehicles is an important part of creating a cool and clean future for all. Unfortunately, these acts of vandalism are not isolated incidents.

For example, another Reddit poster showed charging stations with all the cables cut, making them inoperable. A Tesla owner sparked outrage when they showed that their car had been egged while parked on the street.

There are some common topics brought up by people who are against the adoption of electric vehicles. For instance, there is concern about the pollution generated during the manufacturing of electric vehicle batteries, as well as the mining of the rare minerals required.

While a great deal of minerals are mined to manufacture car batteries, the goal is to replace mining for dirty fuels such as coal, oil, and gas, which pollute our atmosphere further. A car with a battery is absolutely going to be cleaner for the environment than a car that burns oil and gas.

For those who remain concerned, there is a great way to maximize the environmental benefits of electric vehicles. Using solar power to charge your car is a clean alternative to other forms of energy. It is now easier than ever to install solar panels thanks to EnergySage. It offers a free online tool that allows consumers to compare quotes from vetted contractors, saving consumers up to $10,000.

Commenters on the original post were horrified by the vandalism. One explained it took years to get the chargers: "In a few weeks, they will destroy everything that was done."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.