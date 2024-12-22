  • Business Business

Report uncovers alarming oversight in planning for state's wildfire prevention efforts: 'The most expensive, least effective way possible'

Lack of oversight is a problem, with the commission "rubber-stamping outrageous costs."

by Juliana Marino
Lack of oversight is a problem, with the commission “rubber-stamping outrageous costs.”

Photo Credit: iStock

As California increases its wildfire prevention measures, taxpayers are bearing the brunt of the costs. However, a recent article from Cal Matters reveals that utility companies are not addressing wildfire concerns in an effective and affordable way. 

What's happening?

In an effort to prevent more deadly and intense wildfires, California has ramped up its fire prevention and safety measures. As a result, power companies in the state have insulated power lines, buried lines underground, trimmed trees, and deployed drones. 

However, these new initiatives come at a hefty price, which utility customers are paying. In fact, the California Public Utilities Commission authorized the three largest utility companies (Pacific Gas & Electric, Southern California Edison, and San Diego Gas & Electric) to collect $27 billion in wildfire prevention and insurance costs from 2019 through 2023, all from ratepayers, a report to the Legislature details. 

🗣️ Do you think gas stoves should be banned nationwide?

🔘 No way 👎

🔘 Let each state decide 🗳️

🔘 I'm not sure 🤔

🔘 Definitely 👍

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Burying power lines is an incredibly expensive and slow process, leaving experts to question whether utility companies should be spending so much money on it.

Former head of the state utilities commission Loretta Lynch told Cal Matters that lack of oversight is a problem, with the commission "rubber-stamping outrageous costs." She also said this has allowed the companies to "address wildfires in the most expensive, least effective way possible."

Why is cost-effective fire prevention important?

Utility companies, such as PG&E, have caused devastating wildfires across the state of California. And now, as those companies undergo fire prevention, customers are paying the costs. 

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

Wildfires in California have already left homes completely ruined across the state. To safeguard communities and the environment from fires that can be preventable, it's vital that utility companies utilize the most cost-effective method.

What's being done about increasing utility prices?

A year ago, a state audit noted that the utilities commission and state's advocates office needed to take more action to verify if utility companies were completing the work they requested payment for.

Governor of California Gavin Newsom also issued an executive order in October with the goal of addressing soaring electricity costs by Jan. 1. 

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you make money by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x