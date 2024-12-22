Report uncovers alarming oversight in planning for state's wildfire prevention efforts: 'The most expensive, least effective way possible'

As California increases its wildfire prevention measures, taxpayers are bearing the brunt of the costs. However, a recent article from Cal Matters reveals that utility companies are not addressing wildfire concerns in an effective and affordable way.

What's happening?

In an effort to prevent more deadly and intense wildfires, California has ramped up its fire prevention and safety measures. As a result, power companies in the state have insulated power lines, buried lines underground, trimmed trees, and deployed drones.

However, these new initiatives come at a hefty price, which utility customers are paying. In fact, the California Public Utilities Commission authorized the three largest utility companies (Pacific Gas & Electric, Southern California Edison, and San Diego Gas & Electric) to collect $27 billion in wildfire prevention and insurance costs from 2019 through 2023, all from ratepayers, a report to the Legislature details.

Burying power lines is an incredibly expensive and slow process, leaving experts to question whether utility companies should be spending so much money on it.

Former head of the state utilities commission Loretta Lynch told Cal Matters that lack of oversight is a problem, with the commission "rubber-stamping outrageous costs." She also said this has allowed the companies to "address wildfires in the most expensive, least effective way possible."

Why is cost-effective fire prevention important?

Utility companies, such as PG&E, have caused devastating wildfires across the state of California. And now, as those companies undergo fire prevention, customers are paying the costs.

Wildfires in California have already left homes completely ruined across the state. To safeguard communities and the environment from fires that can be preventable, it's vital that utility companies utilize the most cost-effective method.

What's being done about increasing utility prices?

A year ago, a state audit noted that the utilities commission and state's advocates office needed to take more action to verify if utility companies were completing the work they requested payment for.

Governor of California Gavin Newsom also issued an executive order in October with the goal of addressing soaring electricity costs by Jan. 1.

