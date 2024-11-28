  • Home Home

Proposed fire prevention regulation could protect homes from being decimated by wildfires — but why are some homeowners against it?

by Yei Ling Ma
New proposed fire regulations defining a stronger defensible space for homeowners in Moraga and Orinda, California, aim to better defend homes against wildfire destruction. 

During a tri-agency meeting between Orinda City Council, Moraga Town Council, and the Moraga-Orinda Fire District (MOFD) Board, MOFD proposed stricter defensible space rules, requiring homeowners to clear debris, vegetation, and combustible materials, including wooden fences, within five feet of structures. 

As seen in one fortunate neighborhood in Quilpué, Chile, creating a firebreak helped save the neighborhood's homes from wildfire destruction. 

MOFD already has regulations banning combustible ground cover (e.g., mulch and bark) within two feet of structures. The new regulation expands the defensible space from two feet to five feet, prohibiting combustible materials in the zone (creating an ember-resistant zone) to prevent fires from reaching the home. This is known as Zone Zero. 

MOFD's Zone Zero proposal is propelled by state mandates and an insurance crisis affecting many homeowners within the two communities. 

Earlier this year, State Farm announced the nonrenewal of many homeowner insurance policies across California due to the extreme wildfire risk in locations including Moraga and Orinda. According to a MOFD Staff Report, issued May 15, 2024, at least 167 policies in Moraga and 1,703 policies in Orinda were identified for nonrenewal. 

Homeowners without insurance are left vulnerable, while remaining policyholders will continue their plans at hiked rates. Homeowners need access to affordable home insurance now more than ever. 

To alleviate some of the financial pressure of homeowner insurance during this time, California's interagency effort, Safer from Wildfires, would help homeowners save money on insurance by implementing wildfire mitigation practices, such as Zone Zero.

Zone Zero would help "harden" Californian homes against wildfires, reducing the risk of wildfire damage and limiting the air pollution from wildfire smoke.

Per the tri-agency meeting, Fire Chief Dave Winnacker (MOFD) shared that the most aggressive plan to implement Zone Zero would see an ordinance as early as December, with implementation beginning next June.

However, Moraga and Orinda homeowners have mixed feelings.

The landscaping changes "would reduce the beauty of our homes and their value," Pete Williams of Moraga wrote in an email to MOFD. 

"It's ridiculous," Moraga resident Karen Chang, expressed in an interview with ABC7 News. "Not only money, also time. Who has the time [to modify their lawns according to Zone Zero], unless it's retired people? But retired people don't have enough strength."

