Communities evacuate after extreme conditions cause 'fast-spreading' wildfires to erupt: 'An historic increase of brush fires'

by Juliana Marino
On top of damaging homes and natural landscapes, wildfires release harmful pollutants into the atmosphere as they burn.

Photo Credit: iStock

Historically dry conditions persist across the Northeast, threatening parts of New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, and Massachusetts. According to a recent report by NBC News, over 150 homes were forced to evacuate due to high wildfire risk.

What's happening?

The Northeast is facing dangerously dry conditions due to a severe lack of rain. Minimum relative humidity, northwest winds, and dry conditions have placed parts of the region at high risk of wildfires.

Residents in Warwick and Wah Ta Wah Park in Greenwood Lake, New York, voluntarily evacuated the area, allowing firefighters to better manage the Jennings Creek wildfire. Per reports by NBC News, at least 165 homes were protected. 

In Orange County, the state of emergency has been extended as a result of wildfire risk. 

"Due to a significant lack of rainfall, the threat of fast-spreading brush fires fueled by dry vegetation and windy conditions have resulted in an historic increase of brush fires throughout New York City," commissioner Robert S. Tucker said in a statement.

Why are increasing wildfires important?

While wildfires have been a part of Earth's history, rising global temperatures have caused drier, hotter temperatures. With droughts more rampant across the country, increased wildfires pose a direct threat to the environment and surrounding communities. 

In Orange County, New York, the Jennings Creek wildfire has burned more than 5,300 acres, mostly in the Sterling Forest State Park. In Passaic County, New Jersey, that same fire burned more than 2,280 acres. 

On top of damaging homes and natural landscapes, wildfires release harmful pollutants into the atmosphere as they burn. These toxic gases only exacerbate the climate crisis, fueling the cycle of warmer temperatures, causing more powerful weather events.

What's being done about wildfires across the Northeast?

Homeowners in high-risk areas are voluntarily evacuating their homes so firefighters can contain spreading wildfires. Forecasts also indicate rainfall is expected in the Northeast within the coming days.

Scientists have proved that the warming of our planet has increased the risk of wildfires across the country. However, by spreading climate awareness and transitioning toward clean energy, policymakers can actively work toward a cooler, cleaner future.

