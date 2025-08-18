Shopper outraged after after noticing bizarre detail on items at thrift store: 'They should be ashamed'

"If I worked there and I was pricing, those would go in the trash."

People are paying more for thrift store finds — and sometimes for stuff that shouldn't even be there.

A Reddit user posted in r/ThriftGrift, sharing photos from a Goodwill in Chattanooga, Tennessee, that showed two pairs of worn running shoes, both priced at $13.39. One was made by Adidas, the other by New Balance. The wear and tear made the price feel even less fair.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The photos show scuffed soles, creased fabric, and flattened heels — not the condition you expect for anything over $10.

One Redditor said: "This is every Goodwill now it seems. I used to buy all my jeans from Goodwill but lately I've been going to Ross. They're either cheaper, same price, or slightly higher prices than Goodwill but they're brand new! So sad that the days of thrift shopping are gone for me."

This sparked wider chatter about thrift store pricing. A Yahoo Finance report noted that Goodwill pulls in over $5 billion annually, and critics argue that pricing now mirrors retail more than the low-cost option it once was. That tension plays out in this case: shoppers paying close to retail for items that should've been marked down — or tossed.

Another user added: "Oof, I'm organizing a rummage sale and any shoes that are not in excellent condition are getting tossed! No one wants to buy old and dirty shoes and that price is criminal!"

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Still, thrifting remains a smart and sustainable choice. Some shoppers have found vintage dinnerware at major discounts. Others uncovered authentic Japanese kimonos and name-brand tableware at a fraction of the original cost. The money saved is only part of the upside — it also helps keep perfectly usable items out of landfills.

As one user put it, "Those look like they were consigned for yard work 20 years ago."

Shoppers want honesty. If donation bins are doubling as return drop-offs for clearance items, they deserve to know. That transparency affects more than just pricing — it determines trust.

"If I worked there and I was pricing those would go in the trash," one user wrote.

Another added: "I sold my practically new barely worn gym shoes for $15 and they're selling dirty old shoes for $13+?? They should be ashamed."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



