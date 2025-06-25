  • Business Business

Customer sparks outrage after catching thrift store redhanded with brazen pricing tactics: 'They don't even try to hide it'

by Gabriel Holton
Photo Credit: Depositphotos.com

A Reddit post in r/ThriftGrift drew attention for all the wrong reasons after a shopper discovered a thrift store pricing a used item higher than its original retail price.

The image showed a shirt from Marshalls with the original $14.99 price tag still attached. On top of it? A sticker from the thrift store — marking it up to $19.99. "Excuse me," the poster wrote. And that sums it up.

Photo Credit: Reddit

It's easy to see why this rubbed people the wrong way. For many, thrift stores are a budget-friendly alternative to traditional retail — a place to pick up clothes, household goods, or even furniture at prices that make sense. 

When secondhand items are priced higher than what they cost new, it starts to feel like the whole system's working against you. Unfortunately, such situations seem to be becoming more common.

But these pricing mishaps, while frustrating, are still the exception — not the rule. When done right, thrifting can save you money, help you find rare and high-quality items, and keep perfectly usable goods out of landfills. 

Some shoppers have walked away with designer gems. Others have turned thrifted basics into stunning home upgrades.

"I was about to be like, 'at least it's not more expensive than it was new,' and then I realized it WAS," one shocked user commented.

"They want customers to see that it was brand new with tags," another responded. "Just wait for a sale. I never pay full price at thrift stores."

"They don't even try to hide it," another put it plainly.

If you're new to secondhand shopping, don't let one bad sticker turn you off. Check tags, trust your instincts, and know what a fair price looks like. 

Because the best finds? They're still out there. You just might have to peel back a sticker or two.

