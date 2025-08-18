Employee shares troubling photo of jaw-dropping scene outside workplace: 'This makes me really angry'

Companies occasionally update their office furniture to replace worn-out pieces, improve ergonomics, or embrace new design trends.

But as one employee demonstrated in a Reddit post, some companies are disturbingly wasteful with used furniture they no longer need.

What's happening?

In a post to the r/Anticonsumption subreddit, a worker shared a photo of a large dumpster filled with discarded office chairs.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"My work got new chairs," the original poster wrote.

Why is used furniture waste a problem?

Used furniture waste is concerning because it significantly contributes to the growing issue of trash ending up in landfills.

Unfortunately, the needless waste depicted in the photo is not an isolated incident. At least 10 million tons of office furniture wind up in American landfills each year.

In addition to used office chairs, companies often toss functional desks, tables, electronics, and office supplies into the trash. Many discarded office items can be recycled, while others can be reused by people who need them.

"Do you guys got any idea how much schools need spinny chairs like this?" one Redditor asked. "Dumping useful objects like this should be illegal."

"As a teacher who has had the same terrible, uncomfortable, and broken desk chair for over 10 years now, this makes me really angry," another Reddit user griped.

Are companies doing anything about this?

The OP disclosed that their company didn't even offer the old office chairs to employees, despite their apparent good condition. This batch of chairs was probably hauled away to a landfill.

Fortunately, many other companies are becoming more mindful of their waste and taking steps to recycle, reuse, donate, or sell items they no longer need.

For example, Green Standards has worked with top tech companies such as Google and Microsoft to keep office furniture out of landfills by recycling, donating, or reselling it to local nonprofits.

A company called Rheaply specializes in office furniture recycling, working with remanufacturers such as Envirotech and The Furniture X-Change to help companies sell or donate furnishings.

What's being done about furniture waste?

Sustainability-focused users offered several suggestions for how the OP's company could have better handled the old office chairs after the new ones arrived.

"My office did that recently ish but they put them all in the front lobby and had them for sale for charity," one person said. "I grabbed two office chairs worth so much more than the small donation I gave. They all found new homes in a few days between office and the warehouse employees."

"Take them and sell them on FB marketplace," another recommended.

"Or for less hassle sell/donate to one of those office furniture refurb places," a third recommended.

Fortunately, there are many ways to discourage unnecessary waste in the office, like understanding your recycling options, selling items to thrift stores, and using less plastic.

Another alternative to suggest in your workplace is IKEA's Buy Back & Resell Program.

Workers who are creative or handy with tools can even transform old pieces of furniture into unique upcycled items to decorate your home or sell to others for a profit.

