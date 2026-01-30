Viewers frustrated over before-and-after photos of Detroit's highway system growth: 'This breaks my heart'

Highways located in the midst of urban centers are often seen as a necessity. However, their construction sometimes comes at a high cost to communities.

A post on the r/UrbanHell subreddit highlighted what Detroit lost after a centrally located roadway was carved out in the 1950s.

The post, titled "The destruction of American cities - Detroit Edition," shared images of a Detroit neighborhood before and after a highway was built. The photos reveal a stark transformation.

The 1950s picture depicts a vibrant neighborhood with pedestrians on the wide sidewalks, local businesses aplenty, and quaint buildings.

By 1962, this scene had been replaced by a massive highway, erasing much of the community's character. The nice buildings are replaced by mostly empty roadways and bridges. The sidewalks adjacent to the new roadways look barren and unpleasant to walk on if you had to.

The impact of highway construction is profound and stretches nationwide. History.com noted that the U.S. Department of Transportation estimated highway projects from 1950 to 1970 displaced over 1 million people, disrupting neighborhoods and decreasing property values.

Areas near busy streets can experience significant drops in property value. Safety concerns for children and pedestrians of all ages are prevalent in these environments. Walkability takes a big hit when cars are prioritized. Advocates for walkable cities argue they provide a richer experience for residents than those dominated by cars.

The environmental impact is also concerning. Highways contribute to increased pollution from gas-powered cars, semi-trucks, and more. They also fragment wildlife habitats and cause the loss of natural areas. Losing greenery and trees heightens the urban heat island effect, making cities increasingly hot and uncomfortable.

It's clear that highway development has a lasting, unfortunate impact on communities and the environment. While it may be the way of the world, Redditors expressed their sorrow over the changes.

"I live in Detroit and this breaks my heart," one wrote. "Imo the highways that encircles the city and cuts off surrounding neighborhoods played a massive factor in the city's downfall."

"Nothing more American than bulldozing existing neighborhoods for a highway," a fellow user lamented.

"America was not designed for the car, it was destroyed for it," a user argued while citing an article documenting the carnage of the interstate highway system.

Highway development, while sometimes necessary, often breeds undesirable consequences. It's essential to consider these effects when planning urban development to achieve more sustainable, community-friendly outcomes.

