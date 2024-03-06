  • Business Business

University students defy state governor with sweeping policy change: 'We are an institution backed by science'

The university has set a precedent for student bodies everywhere to join the fight against the reliance on dirty energy.

by Brennan Furber
The University of Florida student senate unanimously passed a new policy on February 20 in an effort to reduce the school’s consumption of dirty energy sources. It dubbed the policy the “green new deal,” separating UF as the only public university to pass such legislation through its own student body, according to the Guardian

This “green new deal” draws inspiration from a similar bill first introduced to the U.S. Senate in 2019

It shares the same name and overall tone, with the same purpose being echoed in Florida’s mandate as well. The UF green new deal aims to eliminate research funding from fossil fuel companies and further divest from dirty energy

It is rare enough that unanimous climate regulations pass in general, but the fact that it was done by a university, in a state such as Florida, makes it all the more impressive. 

This is because of the fact that Florida’s governor, Ron DeSantis, has been very outspoken about his stance against student protests in the state. DeSantis has also shown support in the burning of fossil fuels, and Florida is sitting on a bill that could, as Tampa Bay Times reporter Emily L. Mahoney said, “delete the majority of references to climate change in state law.”

Cameron Driggers, the executive director of Youth Action Fund and a first-year business administration student, is a member of the UF student body who has commended this enactment.

“Seeing a huge campus in a red state adopt a ‘green new deal’ is hopefully a sign that this movement is spreading to other universities around the country, and start treating this climate crisis like a crisis that it is,” said Driggers, who also co-authored the resolution, according to the Guardian

Another student and sponsor of the bill, Sofia Aviles, added: “[We are] trying to show the Florida government that despite their efforts, we are an institution backed by science.”

The green new deal has also garnered support from Florida State Representative Anna Eskamani, showing that at least some of the state's government is on board. 

It is now up to UF’s board of trustees to put the final stamp of approval on the bill. The board's meeting will take place March 7, but regardless of outcome, one thing remains clear: The University of Florida has set a precedent for student bodies everywhere to join the fight against the reliance on dirty energy

