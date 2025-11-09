Company unveils new service that will save EV drivers serious money: 'A fair price'

Calculating the cost of charging an EV can be a little complicated, as it depends on location, timing, and car type.

However, one EV charger brand is simplifying the process while saving you money.

Universal EV Chargers has implemented a flat $15 fee per session in Illinois, per Electrek.

There are no hidden fees or time limit, so you can maximize your charging time if you're coming in near zero or get a quick top-up for less than the price of a full tank of gas.

💡Get instant quotes to save hundreds with an EV charger

In the market for a home EV charger? Qmerit makes it easy to get instant quotes on Level 2 charging stations that can save you hundreds of dollars per year. To get an instant estimate, just answer a few questions about your garage and electrical panel. Within a few days, Qmerit will contact you with a final proposal from a certified installer, and their expert electricians make the process a breeze from there. Get Started The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions marketplace here

You also don't need to sign up for any apps or join a program, although Universal EV Chargers does offer extras like maps, receipts, and a view of all locations in its app.

"Our $15-per-charge model removes uncertainty, giving drivers confidence that they can access fast, reliable charging at a fair price," Universal EV Chargers CEO Hemal Doshi told Electrek.

The company is also working on adding new DC fast chargers across Illinois near major stops, such as highways and shopping centers.

Accessing a flat fee for charging on the go is one of the many financial incentives of driving an EV.

According to the U.S. Department of Energy, you can save up to $2,200 a year driving a fully electric vehicle. Those savings come from lower maintenance costs and avoiding expensive gas fill-ups — the national average for regular gas was around $3 per gallon in October, according to the Energy Information Administration.

Of course, you can save even more money charging your EV at home, especially when you add in solar power. EnergySage is a great place to start looking for solar installations, with its easy, free tools that provide cost estimates and help you find local experts.

Driving an EV also has benefits for the planet. Unlike gas-powered cars, EVs don't emit tailpipe pollution, which contributes heat-trapping gases to the atmosphere.

While mining the materials for batteries has some negative environmental impacts, EVs still produce much less pollution over their lifetimes than gas-guzzling cars.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



