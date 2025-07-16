Experts stunned after UN makes sudden about-face on global energy plan: 'We deeply regret its continued failure'

"We are now finally … at the true 'beginning of the end.'"

Despite almost 200 countries originally agreeing to begin the transition away from fossil fuels in 2023, the U.N. Human Rights Council has passed a motion that would back away from requiring that commitment.

What's happening?

According to Reuters, the United Nations passed a motion on climate change without the controversial amendment that directly called on countries to transition away from fossil fuels.

The original amendment, which called for the shift to be done in a "just, orderly, and equitable manner," faced fairly heated opposition from oil-producing nations such as Saudi Arabia and Kuwait. Both countries' reliance on oil revenue and their desire to protect their economic model are considered to be the driving forces behind the objection, per Reuters.

The objection from the oil-producing nations was strong enough to create uncertainty about whether the new motion would pass in a true vote, with Saudi diplomats pushing for the language to be changed to call instead for "multiple pathways" to reduce emissions.

As reported by Reuters, this resulted in the Marshall Islands opting to withdraw the amendment that pushed for the gradual phase-out of fossil fuels. This was followed by the U.N. Human Rights Council passing a motion that included a reference to "de-fossilizing our economies" in a footnote, allowing for it to pass through without a vote.

"My country, like many of our Pacific neighbors, places a high premium on collaboration, dialogue, and consensus and we were willing to recognize this by withdrawing our amendment," said Doreen Debrum, ambassador of the Marshall Islands, per Reuters.

During the COP28 climate conference in Dubai in 2023, an agreement was reached to begin the transition away from fossil fuels, according to Reuters. This marked the first time a COP decision had explicitly addressed fossil fuels as a key factor in the crisis of increasing global temperatures.

At the time, the move was hailed by experts as a monumental step in the right direction. "This agreement delivers on making it clear to all financial institutions, businesses and societies that we are now finally … eight years behind the Paris schedule … at the true 'beginning of the end' of the fossil fuel-driven world economy," said Professor Johan Rockström, director of the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research in Germany, per The Guardian.

Why is this step back on the transition from fossil fuels important?

Sébastien Duyck, human rights and climate campaign manager at the Center for International Environmental Law, explained that there was a feeling of disappointment in regards to the U.N. Human Rights Council's decision. "We deeply regret its continued failure to explicitly call for an equitable phase-out of fossil fuels, the root cause of the crisis," Duyck said, per Reuters.

The extensive use of fossil fuels around the world continues to have detrimental impacts on the environment. Their use has been noted as a key contributor to critical environmental issues due to the release of gases like carbon dioxide, which has exacerbated the rate of global temperature increase.

Carbon dioxide in the atmosphere absorbs infrared radiation emitted from the Earth's surface, preventing it from escaping into space. This trapped heat warms the atmosphere and the planet. This warming can lead to various environmental impacts, including extreme weather events, rising sea levels, and ecosystem disruption.

What's being done about the rising global temperature?

Although the motion takes a step back from previous commitments to reduce global reliance on fossil fuels, many countries are continuing their climate-based initiatives to address concerns over the rising global temperature.

As one of the most high-profile initiatives, the 2015 Paris Agreement aims to limit global warming to below 2 degrees Celsius compared to pre-industrial levels. Adopted by 195 countries, the agreement is intended to reduce gas emissions and promote the development of sustainable energy resources.

On a much smaller scale, you can help reduce carbon emissions by transitioning to renewable energy sources around your home, such as installing solar panels and heat pumps. This can also go a long way in improving your home's energy efficiency, saving you money on your monthly bills.

None