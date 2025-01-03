Showdown erupts at UN conference as Saudi Arabia and Russia call for measures to be watered down: 'This is unacceptable'

"We have seen countries trying to delay negotiation."

Saudi Arabia, the globe's largest oil producer, is leading efforts to block a United Nations agreement that would address growing plastic pollution, just a week after being called a "wrecking ball" in worldwide environmental talks, reported The New York Times.

What's happening?

Over 170 nations are working in Busan, South Korea, to create rules tackling plastic waste. However, Saudi Arabia and other petroleum-producing countries oppose limits on plastic production and won't support phasing out potentially harmful chemicals in plastic.

"We have seen countries trying to delay negotiation. This is unacceptable," said José Ramón Reyes López, a delegate for the Dominican Republic, during a midweek session.

The Saudi team has slowed progress by demanding complete agreement on every decision and raising repeated procedural objections.

Why is plastic pollution concerning?

Plastic, made mostly from petroleum, poses increasing risks to our health and surroundings. The world makes nearly half a billion tons of plastic yearly, with only 9% getting recycled. Scientists estimate one garbage truck's worth of plastic enters oceans every minute.

For oil-exporting countries like Saudi Arabia, plastic production becomes more vital as electric cars reduce fuel demand. Saudi Arabia's national plan sees chemicals for making plastic as key to its future growth.

What's being done about plastic pollution?

Over 100 countries have joined forces to set worldwide targets for reducing plastic production. This group now includes petroleum-producing nations like Canada and Norway. Rwanda, which banned single-use plastic bags and bottles in 2008, leads these efforts alongside other developing nations.

They point out that solving plastic pollution requires making less plastic overall. Some nations are considering moving talks outside UN channels to bypass opposition from petroleum producers. Others seek compromise, though this might result in weaker measures against plastic pollution.

But supporters of stronger action remain steady in pushing for production limits, even as they face pushback from major oil producers.

