Government official sparks controversy with 'questionable' travel habits: 'Significantly higher than the level of income'

"When will they be held accountable!"

The behavior of a Ukrainian city official is raising eyebrows after investigative journalists dug into details about his government-funded business trips. The investigation revealed he's been flying around Europe in a private plane, despite the country currently being engaged in a devastating war.

The news sparked outrage online over transparency and privilege, also raising questions about corruption.

According to reporting by Slidstvo.Info in collaboration with the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project, Oleksandr Sanzhara, secretary of the Dnipro City Council, has used his personal 2002 Piper 28-161 Warrior aircraft on multiple international trips since Russia's full-scale invasion began.

Journalists tracked at least four official trips abroad, totaling 61 days, during which Sanzhara's plane was spotted flying between Slovenia, Croatia, Poland, Austria, and the Czech Republic — often in ways that didn't seem to match up with his official itineraries. Investigators also found that his family collectively owns 30% of the aircraft, while 70% is held by a U.S.-based company directed by his sister, raising questions about conflicts of interest and financial transparency.

Sanzhara defended the trips, claiming he needed "regular flying experience" to maintain his pilot's license. Still, aviation expert Bohdan Dolintse pointed out: "In Ukraine, owning or using private aircraft [is] not a common practice. First of all, this is because the cost of operating and owning such an aircraft is significantly higher than the level of income."

That's not to mention the around $10,000 it costs to even get licensed.

Antonina Volkotrub, analyzing Sanzhara's official income records, added, per Slidstvo.Info, "This period is quite questionable in terms of whether they [the Sanzhar couple] really had enough money to set aside all that cash."

Aside from the ethical controversy and blatant excess, private air travel is often criticized for its environmental impact. Even short-distance flights can release up to 14 times more carbon per passenger than commercial ones, according to the European Federation for Transport and Environment. That's just more harmful pollution contributing to rising global temperatures, erratic weather patterns, and health problems for communities.

Commenters on the outlet's YouTube video didn't hold back.

Most thanked the independent journal for their investigation, with one saying, "This is important for the people of Dnipro."

Another commenter said, "They go on business trips, enjoy life, receive crazy money, bonuses, 'for their tireless work,' and at this time, the Dnieper is being mercilessly shelled."

A third said, "Thanks for the work! When will they be held accountable!!!"

(All comments were translated by Google.)

