Onlooker sparks outrage after sharing photos of massive yacht in local waters: 'Grotesque'

"'Beauty' is the last word I would use to describe that thing."

by Simon Sage
Photo Credit: Reddit

A Redditor snapped a few photos of a massive luxury yacht and shared it to r/sailing. The photos didn't get quite the reception they were hoping for, however. 

"Just sailed by this black beauty," they wrote. "The name of the boat is Luminance, an absolute unit of a yacht built by Lurssen in Vegesack. Owner is apparently the wealthiest individual in the Ukraine. Mining oligarch. My little guy is the sailboat in the third picture."

The 455-foot megayacht has a top speed of 20 knots and can support 40 guests with a crew of 24. Amenities include a salon, gym, deck jacuzzi, and helipad. 

The oligarch in question is Rinat Akhmetov. He earned his fortune by founding System Capital Management Group, the country's largest diversified financial and industrial company. Its operations include coal, oil, and gas extraction. Akhmetov was previously a member of parliament as part of the pro-Russia Party of Regions, which has been banned. 

Besides being tacky displays, yachts of this size are some of the biggest sources of pollution out there. They produce more emissions annually than the average European could in 585 years, according to one study. Despite their cost, these boats aren't always built well

As vessels such as these operate unimpeded, the pollution they generate exacerbates destructive weather patterns including floods and droughts. These disasters have a direct influence on grocery and housing prices, among many other negative consequences.  

Commenters shared none of the original poster's enthusiasm for the luxury yacht. 

"It's funny, 'beauty' is the last word I would use to describe that thing," one said. "It's so comprehensively ugly to me, aesthetically and conceptually, that it actually sucks beauty out of its environment. It is anti-beauty."

"'Just sailed by this black monstrosity' would be a more apt title. Grotesque," another wrote

