UFC champion sparks backlash after revealing lavish travel habits: 'I want to like the guy'

UFC fighter Ilia Topuria reveals that he always flies on a private jet when he comes to the U.S. to enter the octagon.

Topuria is a rising star in the world of UFC fighting, but his travel habits are upsetting many fans. MMA Mania reported that he said he always takes a private jet from Spain to the U.S. when he appeared on the Nelk Boys YouTube channel. Topuria told the YouTubers that the flights cost, "A hundred there, a hundred back," making each visit $200,000.

Topuria explained why he's become adamant about always flying private, saying, "A private jet saves a ton of time."

The fighter continued, "When you go from economy to business, you never want to go back to economy. When you go from business to first class, you never want to go back to business. And it's the same with a private jet — you don't want to go back to what it was. Now I always fly private."

While air travel overall is tough on the planet, private planes can be particularly upsetting for people to hear about. The average domestic commercial flight carries about 100 passengers, but private flights often carry fewer than 10 — sometimes just one.

Private jets account for about 1.8% of carbon pollution caused by aviation, per PBS. It might not sound like a lot, but it comes down to how much pollution per person.

According to the European Federation for Transport and Environment, private flights produce five to 14 times more pollution per passenger than commercial flights. And the world's wealthiest are only using private jets more and more.

The comment section on MMA Mania was divided, with some not caring about the jet use and others being irate.

Someone commented, "Dude is doing his d***dest to alienate me as a fan, and I want to like the guy. It's an 8-9-hour flight ffs, suck it up in first class."

When other commenters countered them, the same user wrote, "I don't care how rich somebody is, a private jet is just a dumb use of money."

Another person said, "His new nickname should be The Diva."

