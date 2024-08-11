Homeowner thrilled after sharing stunning images of vibrant, drought-resistant garden: 'The colors are beautiful'

A gardener was excited about their native yard, so they posted images of their array of different colored flowers — along with a tidbit of information about the appealing amount of maintenance they require.

The Redditor shared several images of their yard in the r/NativePlantGardening subreddit.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The first few images show groups of flowers, and the following images show close-ups of individual flowers in many colors, from white to yellow to purple.

The OP said, "It feels good having all this color without needing to water!"

According to Birds & Blooms, several flowers are drought-tolerant, including coneflowers, lavender, California poppies, and artemisia. These flowers don't need much water and can survive in dry weather.

Using drought-tolerant plants in your garden can save you money and time. They don't need as much maintenance, and according to Garden for Wildlife, since they've adapted to the weather in the area, they don't need much water, meaning they save you money on your water bill.

They also add color to your garden and attract pollinators. Pollinators can benefit the environment and our lives because about 80% of the food we consume and plant-based products require them, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

You can even make your yard a friendlier place for pollinators.

With all this color, low maintenance, and money-saving, it's hard not to want a yard just like the one in the pictures.

You can rewild your yard to create a garden like this one. You just have to find plants native to your area.

Redditors were quite impressed by the gardener's yard.

One user said, "Wow! So gorgeous! The colors are beautiful! What an inspiration!!"

Another user marveled at how low-maintenance the flowers were: "Beach blanketflowers are so strange. They grow in straight sand and produce nutrient-rich seed from nutrient-poor soil. And they won't stop flowering."

One user even wanted the gardener to come to do their yard, saying, "Wow!! What's your availability to do my lawn?!?"

