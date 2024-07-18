Mobile car care company unveils brand new 'supercharger on wheels': 'An important part of the puzzle'

Yoshi Mobility has launched a DC fast-charging EV mobile unit in an effort to accommodate those still waiting for the proper infrastructure to become available in their area.

An article in Electrek reported the Nashville-based company says its "supercharger on wheels" is the first of its kind, capable of multiple charges in a single trip. The two units were made with GM BrightDrop Zevo 600s, and the company hopes to add more vehicles to the roster with the goal of full commercialization by early 2025.

"We recognized a demand among our customers for convenient daily charging, reliable private charging networks, and proper charging infrastructure to support their fleet vehicles as they transition to electric," YM chief EV officer and co-founder Dan Hunter told the outlet.

Pricing is based on location and enterprise needs, though Electrek reported that YM declined to divulge how the fast charger is charged or who manufactured it.

Charging EVs is one of the predominant issues the industry faces. Making charging stations and options more readily available and easily accessible strengthens the appeal, increasing the likelihood that car buyers will go electric.

In an updated article, the Union of Concerned Scientists reported that tailpipe pollution accounts for over one-fifth of the United States' total Earth-warming pollution. According to the EPA, a typical car sends more than 10,000 pounds of toxic gases into the air each year.

Transitioning away from dirty-energy-fueled transportation will help reduce air pollution that negatively affects our health. Switching to an EV is more affordable than ever, even coming with rebates and tax breaks as an extra incentive. It's also becoming more convenient, as 35 states are getting a combined 500,000 new EV charging stations across 53,000 miles of highway.

Many people were skeptical of the business venture, saying the last of its kind went bankrupt. Some argued it would be more lucrative as an expansion effort in combination with other services like car detailing, while others appreciated it for what it was.

"An important part of the puzzle. About time," one comment read.

"People might be catching on. It's important to think it through for every customer," chimed another.

