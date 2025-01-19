New report predicts pharmaceutical market to soar past $242 billion by 2031 — here's what's driving the massive growth

What makes these developments particularly exciting is what's driving it.

Scientific and technological breakthroughs are fueling rapid growth in the pharmaceutical sector. The sustainable packaging market is growing alongside it.

Eco-friendly and sustainable packaging accounts for up to a quarter of primary pharmaceutical packaging. That market is projected to rise even higher, according to a recent report.

The global market for sustainable pharmaceutical packaging is estimated to reach over $242 billion by 2031, per the release.

Over 300 million tons of plastic waste are generated by the pharmaceutical industry annually. Some common packaging types are plastic bottles, blister packs, and pre-filled syringes. Half of that waste comes from single-use plastic due to the strict packaging standards that ensure the safety of patients.

Those restrictions haven't stopped the industry from being a leader in sustainability. More than half of the companies in the pharma sector have pledged to shrink carbon pollution to zero. To achieve those sustainability goals, they're rethinking pharmaceutical packaging.

Packaging manufacturers are turning toward sustainable materials like seaweed as an alternative to plastics. Some companies have found that plastics aren't necessary and are using innovative paper fiber solutions instead.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

The pharma industry is also rethinking design. The use of e-labeling and QR codes has allowed the pharmaceutical industry to reduce packaging and the paper waste typically generated by physical pamphlets and labels.

What makes these developments particularly exciting is what's driving it: consumers.

The report cites "customer desire towards more sustainable and eco-friendly materials" as a key driver for the growth of sustainable pharmaceutical packaging.

This shift is a positive sign that consumer behavior like recycling is making an impact. These habits encourage industries to adopt more eco-friendly practices.

Google recently achieved its goal of plastic-free packaging for its devices ahead of schedule. In the Netherlands, a supermarket chain switched to plant-based packaging. Compostable bags are also being adopted by clothing brands to replace conventional polybags.

The use of sustainable packaging supports the concept of a circular economy, where products are designed to be reused and recycled, minimizing the need for new materials derived from dirty energy sources.

When sectors like the pharmaceutical industry opt for packaging made from renewable materials, it helps curb pollution and reduce the demand for harmful goods, paving the way for a healthier and more sustainable future for everyone.

A simple way to make an impact is by supporting the eco-friendly initiatives of your favorite brands. Check out our guide to learn more.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.