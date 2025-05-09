Government agency quietly advances controversial plan that could endanger millions of lives: 'This will increase health risks'

"It also allows the market for toxic chemicals to continue."

The United States is quietly working to roll back state-level bans on known toxic chemicals, such as per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, in consumer products, a plan that could put public health at risk in the interest of making things easier and cheaper for big businesses.

What's happening?

According to the Guardian, the Environmental Protection Agency under the Donald Trump administration is considering a rule that would reverse hundreds of bans on harmful chemicals in manufactured goods. The bans include chemicals such as PFAS in clothing and food wrappers, mercury in personal care items, and bisphenol in bottles, cups, and teething products for children. ProPublica reported that bans on another cancer-causing substance called TCE, or trichloroethylene, are also under threat of being repealed.

If the bans on these dangerous chemicals are reversed, public health advocates warn that society would face much higher levels of exposure to substances that can cause serious health problems, including cancers and reproductive issues.

Under the new set of rules proposed by the Trump administration, the EPA would be required to evaluate the risks posed by individual uses of each chemical, providing a loophole for industries to keep putting them in products. For example, since most consumer goods contain only a small amount of the chemicals considered hazardous to human health, the EPA can say they don't pose an "unreasonable risk."

"This will increase health risks to consumers by exposing them to toxic chemicals," an EPA employee who spoke to the Guardian anonymously said.

"It also allows the market for toxic chemicals to continue, because it maintains the financial incentive for them to be made for all these consumer products."

Why are chemical ban reversals concerning?

PFAS have been linked to numerous health problems, including adverse pregnancy outcomes, developmental delays, increased cancer risk, reduced immunity, and hormone disruption, per the EPA. They're known as forever chemicals because they are nearly indestructible, capable of persisting in the environment for thousands of years. PFAS are also remarkably resistant to breaking down in the human body, which is why they pose a significant health risk.

Because of their widespread use in consumer products, they've been found virtually everywhere — from the human brain to the Arctic Ocean. Scientists have even discovered the chemicals in rainwater, and they're pervasive in drinking water supplies as well.

If bans on PFAS and other health-damaging chemicals are rolled back, it would put people and the planet in unnecessary danger.

What's being done about the bans?

The Guardian noted that the proposed rules could take several years to take effect, as the EPA is understaffed because of Trump's government layoffs. This will give states more time to pass laws to ban toxic chemicals in household products and put further pressure on industries to find safer alternatives.

In 2024, at least 11 states passed legislation banning or restricting the use of PFAS in products such as clothing, cleaning products, and cookware. Maine was the first state to pass a comprehensive ban on PFAS in 2021, which prohibits the sale of any products with intentionally added PFAS by 2030.

Consumers can avoid or limit exposure to PFAS by investing in high-quality nonstick pans, using natural cleaning products, and purchasing cosmetics from eco-friendly companies.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.