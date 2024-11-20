At least 11 states are cracking down on hazardous chemicals with enforceable restrictions — here's what they're banning

The less they're utilized, the less they'll work their way into our water, air, and food, leading to health issues across the board.

More states are cracking down on "forever chemicals" that are permeating the environment at alarming rates.

In 2024, at least 11 states have enacted legislation regulating the use of PFAS, aka forever chemicals, in products like clothing, cleaning products, cookware, cosmetics, and menstrual products, according to Stateline. Some states have also passed measures that would require industries and companies to pay for clean-up and testing, disclose their use of PFAS in products, and encourage research for alternatives.

PFAS have been under fire lately because research has shown that thousands of chemicals that fall into the category, categorized as perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, do not break down naturally and have been found in the bloodstream of 97% of Americans. They can have long- and short-term side effects, like increased risk of cancer and damage to the immune system, and they can also transfer from mothers to newborn babies.

🗣️ Do you worry about having toxic forever chemicals in your home?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Earlier this year, the EPA released new standards to limit PFAS in drinking water as more states continue their own crackdowns. For example, California has 19 PFA-related laws, according to Stateline, and while there has been pushback from many industries, plenty of companies have been willing to comply.

"When California restricted PFAS in textiles, all of a sudden you saw companies like REI saying, 'We can, we're going to do that. We're going to move to alternatives,'" Sarah Doll, national director of Safer States, told the publication.

In total, 16 states have passed measures, per Stateline, and Maine is preparing to pass the first-ever total ban on PFAS in consumer goods, which would take effect in 2030. It does make an exception for "essential" PFAS, though, for which no alternative is available.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

These measures and restrictions will help protect humans and the environment for years to come since these substances truly live up to their "forever" nickname. The less they're utilized, the less they'll work their way into our water, air, and food, leading to health issues across the board.

As governments crack down on PFAS, you can limit your own exposure by avoiding plastics, steering clear of non-stick cookware, seeking out PFA-free products, and encouraging your representatives to continue supporting legislation to protect people and the environment.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.