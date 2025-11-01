Convicted CEO moves on to surprising new role after presidential pardon — here's what's happening

It may seem like a victimless crime.

Trevor Milton narrowly escaped a four-year prison sentence and hefty fines for lying to investors, but now, he's the CEO of another company.

According to MarketWatch, Milton was named CEO of SyberJet Aircraft, a private jet manufacturer, at the beginning of October. In 2021, Milton allegedly misled his electric vehicle company's investors.

He claimed that his company, Nikola, made hydrogen-powered electric trucks. He went as far as rolling the trucks down hills or secretly plugging them in to wall sockets so they looked operational, per MW. In reality, Nikola never had working prototypes.

President Donald Trump pardoned Milton in March. It may seem like a victimless crime, but pretend progress can hinder real progress. Now, Milton is working on private jets, which disproportionately contribute to aviation pollution.

Hydrogen-powered vehicles would revolutionize the automotive industry. Hydrogen power is a clean form of energy that doesn't create harmful emissions or pollution.

EVs don't create tailpipe emissions either. The difference is that hydrogen-powered cars would offer similar driving ranges and fueling systems to traditional gas-powered vehicles.

For many, the downsides of switching to an EV are long charging times and short driving ranges. Driving ranges for EVs are improving but are still lower than those of traditional cars.

Plus, recharging takes a while, from 10 minutes to several hours. Hydrogen cars would be refueled like gas cars, with a quick stop at a pump.

Hydrogen-fueled vehicles could make electric vehicles more accessible and appealing, potentially rendering gas-powered cars obsolete. No tailpipe emissions and no gas drilling would mean a cooler, cleaner planet that's healthier for everyone.

"Compared to electric batteries, [hydrogen] fuel cells are efficient in producing energy and so they offer a good emission-free solution," Testsuya Hasebe, the general manager of Honda's Hydrogen Business, explained, per the Associated Press.

Only about 17,000 hydrogen-powered cars are on U.S. roads as of last year, according to Car and Driver. As that number continues to grow, these will soon be mainstream vehicles.

