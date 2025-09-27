Report reveals concerning new trend among ultra-rich: 'The ultimate flex'

"It shows those people think they are outside the standards that we have as a global community."

Research shows troubling trends among the super-rich, who are using private jets as casually as taxis.

According to a study published by Communications Earth & Environment, private jet usage accounted for up to 1.8% of all commercial aviation emissions. While that doesn't sound like much, the study states that "individuals using [private aviation] emit disproportionally more than an average human."

Furthermore, the data reveals that about 19% of the flights travel less than 125 miles. And just under 5% of flights are shorter than 31 miles. Nearly a quarter of these flights could be easily traversed by car or boat, resulting in fewer emissions.

The study's conclusion also notes that many of these flights are made for leisure, not out of necessity or for business purposes. From Jeff Bezos to Taylor Swift to Kylie Jenner, the mega-wealthy use their jets excessively.

Professor Stefan Gossling from Sweden's Linnaeus University told the BBC, "If somebody's flight emits in one hour as much as an average human being emits in a year — just to watch a soccer game — then perhaps it shows those people think they are outside the standards that we have as a global community."

The emissions created during this air travel accelerate climate change. Emissions trap heat in the atmosphere, raising the global temperature.

This increased temperature leads to extreme weather conditions, rising sea levels, and a decline in biodiversity. The consequences can include food insecurity, species extinction, and catastrophic weather events, like wildfires and floods.

The research also notes that the industry expects 8,500 business jets to be purchased between 2024 and 2033. This growing problem is unlikely to slow down anytime soon.

Gossling also said to the BBC that the emissions "might not seem much, but this is a tiny fraction of humanity and each of these individuals in a year is emitting more than a small city in central Africa."

While everyone can do their part to reduce emissions, whether it's driving an EV or turning off lights, private jet users can have a bigger impact.

An article on Supercar Blondie discussed this trend among the ultra-rich, saying private aviation is "the ultimate flex."

Gossling stated, "We need to cut down on certain activities and we need to start at the top in order to make the statement that everybody has a role in cutting down emissions," per the BBC.



