Automakers unveils striking new SUV powered by futuristic fuel source: 'Might be the coolest … we've ever seen'

South Korean automaker Hyundai has unveiled a new version of its hydrogen-powered Nexo SUV. With its sleek, futuristic looks, it's certainly a head-turner.

In a preview, Car and Driver said that it "might be the coolest FCEV [fuel cell electric vehicle]" the publication had ever seen.

It's not just about aesthetics; the new version represents a substantial performance upgrade from the older model. While the engine is much more powerful, Autocar India reported that its most impressive feature is its range.

Internal testing by Hyundai has found that its larger hydrogen tank could keep the engine running for 435 miles (700 kilometers). It's not the quickest of cats, accelerating from 0 to 62 miles per hour in 7.8 seconds, but that's a pretty marked improvement from the older model's sluggish 9.2 seconds.

Hydrogen cars offer several significant advantages. First, like electric vehicles, they do not produce any harmful emissions. With hydrogen-powered cars, the only byproduct is water vapor. Also, like electric vehicles, hydrogen cars are easier and cheaper to maintain.

Hydrogen can provide better fuel economy than a gas-powered car. So why aren't hydrogen-powered cars receiving the same level of attention as electric vehicles?

The main issue is a lack of infrastructure, with few hydrogen-fueling stations worldwide. Additionally, hydrogen is expensive and is typically made by utilizing non-renewable natural gas. It's also very difficult to store and transport.

For almost all American consumers, the Nexo is a no-go unless they live in California. Due to a lack of fueling infrastructure, the previous-generation Nexo was only sold in limited numbers in the Golden State. This time around, because of supply-chain uncertainties and tariffs on automobile imports, it's unlikely the car will reach American shores.

However, the world's largest car market, China, is much better-positioned to make the most of hydrogen-powered vehicles.

According to Fuel Cell Works, there are over 500 hydrogen fueling stations in China, while South Korea has around 200. In April, one was opened on Jeju Island, a popular vacation and honeymoon destination.

While there won't be many hydrogen-powered cars on American roads, they will offer an essential alternative in better-suited markets around the world. The future is likely to be electric, but hydrogen-powered cars are a promising alternative bet as well.

