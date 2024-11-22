This company trades high-end rewards for your old stuff — get paid to empty out your closet

With participating retailers from Sephora to Steve Madden, HelloFresh, Regal Cinemas, Bombas, and many more, you'll have money to spend however you want.

A change of season is the perfect time to do a closet cleanout — and it's never been easier than with recycling company Trashie. With its innovative Take Back Bag, not only is decluttering a breeze, but you'll actually earn money for your unwanted items.

How does Trashie's Take Back Bag work?

Trashie's model is simple: You buy one of its Take Back Bags. You fill it with the clothes and home goods you no longer want (more details on specific items below). You send it back for free. Trashie recycles what's inside. And you earn exclusive Trashie Cash rewards, which you can use at thousands of participating brands!

So what can you put in a Trashie Take Back Bag? The company accepts clothing — including bathing suits, underwear, and socks — as well as linens, shoes, accessories, and even bags. That includes items in almost any condition (as long as they're not soiled or greasy), so this is perfect for pretty much any item that's seen better days.

🗣️ How often do you clean out your closet?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Once you fill a bag — each bag can hold up to 15 pounds — you simply drop it off at your local post office (check the QR code on your bag for the details), and away it goes. Trashie then uses a world-class processing system to determine which items can be redistributed and which can be recycled for fibers or industrial use.









Why should I use Trashie's Take Back Bag?

If you want to make room for a wardrobe refresh, or if you simply need to clean out your closet, the Trashie Take Back Bag is your best friend. Not only will it free up space, but you'll make a profit on every bag.

Here's the breakdown: Each Take Back Bag costs $20, and you receive $30 in Trashie Cash rewards once it's returned. (Psst: That reward ratio can be even higher when you buy Take Back Bags in multipacks!) And with participating brands such as Steve Madden, HelloFresh, Regal Cinemas, Bombas, and many more, you'll have money to spend however you want (subject to availability).

You can also feel good knowing that 90% of what goes to Trashie is diverted from landfills. And considering the massive pollution caused by the fast-fashion and textile industries, this is a major way to reduce your own consumer footprint and keep the planet clean.

Are there similar programs to Trashie's Take Back Bag?

The company Retold offers a similar model, sending a compostable shipping bag for unwanted fabric items, including scraps. There are also several clothing brands and organizations that will accept gently used items for store credit, like The North Face.

If you're looking to earn money, listing items on Facebook Marketplace can be a great way to keep clothes out of the landfill. Similarly, you can mail your used clothing and accessories to secondhand clothing reseller ThredUp, which will list them on its marketplace and send you either cash or platform credit if and when they sell.

And if your decluttering extends beyond the closet, you can try programs like Ridwell to safely dispose of hard-to-recycle items like batteries.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.