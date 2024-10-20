Off-grid homeowner stunned by unbeatable deal found on Facebook Marketplace: 'I've been watching like a hawk'

The number of people unplugging from the grid doubled in the United States and Europe over the past decade.

While the Inflation Reduction Act can significantly lower the price of home solar systems, one off-grid homeowner took a more unconventional approach — and hauled in a big-time score.

"Watching Facebook marketplace paid off!" the original poster shared in Reddit's r/OffGrid community. "1000W of solar panels for $100."

Photo Credit: Reddit

With Forbes reporting that solar panels cost anywhere from $8,500 to $30,500 prior to tax incentives and rebates, the OP got lucky with one of the best deals around. According to the publication, a six-kilowatt system generally goes for $12,700.

The OP added that they still had to purchase a charge controller (which regulates the flow of energy) before connecting their panels to their battery storage system, but once everything is up and running, the secondhand panels will be their primary photovoltaic source.

Other Redditors were in awe of the incredible find. One person posted the mind-blown emoji, writing, "I've been watching like a hawk, but I haven't gotten lucky at all."

"Nice dude! Congrats," another said.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Meanwhile, a third person shouted out the OP's off-grid content as a growing number of people adopt off-grid lifestyles, saying, "Thank you for your service."

According to Imagine5, the number of people unplugging from the grid doubled in the United States and Europe over the past decade or so, with many citing their desire to live more sustainably and experience a deeper connection to nature.

In the U.S., most of the grid depends on dirty fuels that spew toxic pollution, per the Energy Information Administration, contributing to millions of premature deaths annually and warming global temperatures linked to more intense extreme weather. The aging grid is also prone to outages during strong storms or high demand.

🗣️ Would you install solar panels if they only cost you $200?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

However, photovoltaic systems that transform sunlight into power don't generate pollution — while offering more than $1,000 in energy savings every year and improving climate resilience.

The OP explained in a comment that they purchased the panels from a couple who decided to back out of their off-grid plan, astounding one commenter who believed they'd miss the perks. Nonetheless, to the OP's delight, the technology was in working order.

"Just hook up a multimeter and check the output on a sunny day," the OP advised others looking for their own deals. "These have a 2020 Manufacturer Date so I was confident that they were OK."

"Brilliant," someone responded.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.