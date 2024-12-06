Traveler ecstatic after trading in old clothes for unbelievable vacation rewards: 'I truly need this in my life'

"It's a simple way to give my clothes a second life and make room for new travel finds, guilt free."

One Instagram travel expert is going gaga over the Trashie Take Back Bag, a program that lets people send in their unwanted clothing in return for rewards.

How does the Take Back Bag work?

The concept is simple. All you have to do is order the bag, load the stuff you want to get rid of, including clothing, shoes, towels, and sheets, and send the bag to Trashie's recycling center. Then, you'll get access to Trashie's rewards platform. Each bag costs $20 and unlocks $30 in rewards.

Why should I use a Take Back Bag?

Clothing take-back programs are a great way for consumers to earn rewards while barely lifting a finger.

For Instagram travel influencer Payton (@payton.on.vacation), the Take Back Bag has multiple benefits. She can declutter, reduce her impact on the environment, and access rewards from companies such as Tripadvisor and Viator.









Americans throw out 2,150 pieces of clothing per second, according to Bloomberg. Only a fraction gets recycled, with much of it ending up in landfills or being incinerated. During the decomposition process, these piles of dirty laundry produce methane, a powerful planet-warming gas, according to Roadrunner. Much of this waste is sent to countries in the Global South, threatening the health of residents. For instance, 100,000 tons of clothing in Chile's Atacama Desert caught fire in 2021, causing toxic smoke to endanger nearby neighbors.

"I love knowing that my clothes aren't being thrown in a landfill but instead being recycled," Payton said in a video. "It's a simple way to give my clothes a second life and make room for new travel finds, guilt free."

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

"I truly need this in my life!" one person commented in response to her post. "I'm in need of a closet clean out this season."

Are there similar programs to the Take Back Bag?

ThredUp has a similar program that allows people to send in gently used clothes to earn cash or store credit. Meanwhile, brands such as The North Face, Francesca's, and Patagonia have circular programs that let people send in their used clothing and gear in exchange for store credit.

🗣️ Which of these factors would most effectively motivate you to recycle old clothes and electronics?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.