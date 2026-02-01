State officials sparks backlash after ordering hazardous plant to continue operating: 'I am concerned'

Federal officials gave similar directives to coal facilities in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

The federal government ordered Washington state's last coal-burning power plant to stay open, overriding state legislation banning coal power starting next year.

What's happening?

As The Seattle Times reported, the U.S. Department of Energy directed TransAlta to keep its Centralia facility running through mid-March 2026.

Washington passed its Clean Energy Transformation Act years ago, requiring all utilities to stop buying coal power after 2025. The Centralia plant's shutdown had been planned since 2011, with employees and TransAlta both getting ready for the shift.

Federal officials pointed to worries about power shortfalls when temperatures spike or plunge. State agencies looked at the same numbers and concluded there's no emergency.

"I am concerned this action, if allowed to stand, will increase rates to Washingtonians," said Washington Governor Bob Ferguson, per The Times. "We are working with the Attorney General's Office and the Department of Ecology to understand the impact and our options."

This is part of a pattern. Starting in May, federal officials gave matching directives to coal facilities in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

Why is extending coal power concerning?

Coal plants pump pollution into nearby communities, which is linked to asthma, heart disease, cancer, and premature death. The industry worsens extreme weather disasters that destroy homes and strain local economies.

Corporate profits stay high; household energy costs do, too. Industry lobbying blocks the shift to cleaner, cheaper energy that would protect families.

Washington had been leading the charge to phase out dirty energy. This federal action throws off roughly 14 years of preparation.

Patti Goldman, an attorney with Earthjustice, called the administration's action a "fake emergency ordering TransAlta to keep burning coal against everyone's wishes."

What's being done to fight the order?

The NW Energy Coalition plans to file a lawsuit challenging the federal order. Legal fights over similar directives in Michigan are ongoing, and extended coal operations there have already cost ratepayers at least $80 million.

To support the shift away from coal, contact your elected officials and voice your support for clean energy policies. You can also check if your utility provider offers renewable energy programs for your home.

