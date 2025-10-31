Pediatrician issues urgent warning about the popular home appliance linked to childhood asthma: 'This is urgent and … it's affecting children'

A Denver pediatrician is calling for people to move away from dirty energy sources to protect children from respiratory diseases such as asthma.

In an Instagram video posted by the Big Gas Polluters coalition, Dr. Clare Burchenal explained that she frequently sees children who need "more treatment for their asthma."

Denver includes the most polluted ZIP code in the United States, and Burchenal said outdoor and indoor pollution contribute to respiratory conditions in both adults and children.

"This is urgent and … it's affecting children now, and the most vulnerable children," she said.

According to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, pollution can worsen symptoms for existing asthma patients, lead to increased hospital visits, and cause early death.

Burchenal added that the warming of the planet exacerbates the problems and advocated for a transition away from dirty energy sources.

One source of indoor air pollution mentioned by Burchenal is the traditional gas stove. According to the Department of Energy, burning gas for cooking produces hazardous fumes that spread nitrous oxides, carbon monoxide, and formaldehyde in homes. These gases have negative health impacts and contribute to asthma. The agency cited a 2022 study that found that 12.7% of childhood asthma in the U.S. was attributable to gas stove use.

Induction stoves are a safer alternative to gas ranges that do not emit health-harming pollutants, the DOE noted. Induction stoves, which rely on electricity, can also cook food faster, and they're more energy efficient, so they can save people money on their monthly bills.

There's still time to take advantage of federal incentives to get $840 off the cost of an induction range. For renters and people who don't want to undergo a kitchen renovation, plug-in induction burners are a great alternative and start around $50. These less costly, portable devices offer home chefs the same health and cost benefits as induction ranges but at a fraction of the cost. Plus, there's a range of plug-in induction burners to choose from.

"You know how they say a watched pot never boils? Well, if you have four minutes to spare with your induction cooktop, that saying is proved wrong," DOE staffer AnneMarie Horowitz said. "It's endlessly helpful having a stove that's faster, safer, and better for the planet."

