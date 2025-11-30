Toyota unveils stunning new iteration of its veteran compact car: 'Packed with inventions'

"Good-looking cars that everyone will want to drive."

Toyota has revealed the concept for its all-electric Corolla, one of its most popular and iconic models.

The car company unveiled the plans for its new electric vehicle at the recent Japan Mobility Show, according to Electrek. The Corolla is not known for being a particularly cool car, but it does have a reputation as reliable. However, the new designs for the electric Corolla appear to take the vehicle into the modern age. Toyota CEO Koji Sato said at the showcase that the new Corollas were "packed with inventions."

"Let's make good-looking cars that everyone will want to drive!" he added, per Electrek.

It's true that good design incentivizes consumers to buy a car, so this is an especially promising opportunity to attract new EV drivers.

The next-gen Corolla has a sleek body with a minimalist, high-tech dashboard. In addition to the technical and aesthetic perks, EVs can save you time and money on maintenance compared to cars with internal combustion engines. One report found that charging an EV is less expensive than fueling a gas-powered car.

Plus, electric vehicles produce less heat-trapping carbon pollution than traditional cars. This helps mitigate the effects of air pollution, which includes the supercharging of extreme weather events. Gas-powered cars also produce exhaust that can increase the risk of asthma, cancer, and heart disease. Some EV owners like knowing that their cars are contributing to a healthier future.

The concept for the new electric Toyota Corolla hasn't been sent into production yet. However, Electrek said "the next-gen Corolla is expected to arrive with a similar style."

