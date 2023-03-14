Here’s how you can get paid major money for your kids’ old toys — and it only takes 5 minutes

Moving old toys along can do more than just earn you money .

Watching your kids grow up brings joy like no other. However, dealing with their belongings as they enter new phases can be a headache. If you’re ready to pass on some old childhood toys, TOYCYCLE is here to help.

What is TOYCYCLE?

TOYCYCLE is a sustainability-focused marketplace for today’s parents. Its mission is to “promote sustainable, eco-friendly parenting and to reduce the adverse impact of plastic waste.”

TOYCYCLE will buy your gently used items, giving you some extra cash and space in your home. After the toys hit the marketplace, they become affordable, sustainable options for other families in need.

Why is TOYCYCLE important?

TOYCYCLE’s goal is to avoid extra production of plastics in children’s toys. This is great to keep plastics out of landfills, but it has the added benefit of reducing plastic waste in your home.

The use of plastic in baby toys is a complex topic, and it depends on the specific type of plastic and the age of the baby using the toy. Some plastics may contain harmful chemicals such as BPA or phthalates, which can potentially disrupt the body’s hormonal system and have negative health effects.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Good news, green hacks, and the latest innovations in building a better future — straight to your inbox!

Purchasing quality toys second hand from a retailer such as TOYCYCLE can help to avoid harmful chemicals in cheap plastic toys.

How TOYCYCLE helps

An easy concierge consignment service on the TOYCYCLE website makes selling baby items and kid gear easy. They handle inspecting, cleaning, pricing, and selling in-house, so all you have to do is hand over your old gear.

This is a great alternative to sites like Facebook Marketplace, Craigslist, or Nextdoor.com, all of which require the seller to handle everything themselves. TOYCYCLE will do all of it for you, saving you the time and energy of responding to messages and coordinating pickups.

Sign up on the website to get selling.

Decrease clutter, improve mental health

Moving old toys along can do more than earn you money and spare your home from plastic. It could also help your mental health.

Clutter can create a sense of chaos and make it difficult to focus on tasks or relax in your own space. Decluttering can help reduce stress and increase productivity.

Netflix’s “Tidying Up” starring Marie Kondo is a fun look at how keeping only items that spark joy can bring happiness into your life. Happy tidying!

Join our free newsletter for cool news and actionable info that makes it easy to help yourself while helping the planet.