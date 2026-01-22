  • Business Business

Small farmer fights back against massive company after crops are destroyed: 'It's a historic day'

"The courts could force multinationals to change their practices."

by Susan Elizabeth Turek
A Belgian farmer is taking on TotalEnergies, seeking reparations for damages caused by climate-fueled extreme weather events.

Photo Credit: iStock

A Belgian farmer is taking on one of the world's largest oil companies after suffering devastating losses and is hoping his case will mark a turning point in climate accountability. 

As detailed by Politico, Hugues Falys is seeking reparations from TotalEnergies for damages caused by climate-fueled extreme weather events, which decimated his crops in 2016. 

Heat waves and droughts also increased operating costs in 2018, 2020, and 2022 after reduced yields made it impossible for him to feed his livestock without purchasing feed from elsewhere. 

Falys' attorneys say that the French oil giant continued to push fossil fuels even after it became aware of their adverse effects on the planet and cultivated doubt in scientific evidence establishing a connection between fossil fuel pollution, a changing climate, and its effects, including increasingly unpredictable and powerful weather patterns.  

TotalEnergies also allegedly misled customers about the eco-friendliness of its operations — a tactic referred to as greenwashing — while lobbying against efforts to combat rising global temperatures and transition to cleaner energy sources. Similar arguments have surfaced before. 

Several years ago, for instance, internal documents from ExxonMobil, Chevron, Shell, BP, the American Petroleum Institute, and the Chamber of Commerce obtained via an investigation showed that oil and gas titans have been aware of their industry's negative impact on the planet for decades. However, the companies worked to seed doubt in research showing this link because it would affect their profits.  

Falys' fight against TotalEnergies is just one example of a member of the public taking action to safeguard their livelihood and the future of all creatures who rely on Earth's resources. Farmers in Missouri are combating the use of toxic sludge for fertilizer, and village-led efforts in the Amazon rainforest are protecting rivers and forests from poachers and illegal loggers. 

As for TotalEnergies, it has denied responsibility for Belgium's worsening droughts and storms. In a statement to Politico, it said it "makes no sense" to hold a single company responsible for the impact of hundreds of years of fossil fuel use and said that it has reduced the pollution it creates. TotalEnergies' website shows several investments in clean energy and restoration projects. 

Most legal attempts to hold one company accountable have also stalled in court, according to the publication. Yet Falys remains hopeful his case will set a legal precedent to support legislative efforts to shift energy systems toward a more sustainable path. 

"It's a historic day," he told onlookers outside the courtroom in Tournai, per Politico. "The courts could force multinationals to change their practices."

Do you think America could ever get all of its power from clean energy?

No way 👎

Not for at least 25 years 🙇

Not for at least 50 years 🧓

We could do it pretty soon 😎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Uninterrupted performance."
Business

Major brand unveils ultra-efficient appliances to lower your bills every month: 'A new benchmark in efficiency and performance'

One innovative company has developed a unique Comfort Plan that helps consumers save on heating and cooling costs.
Business

Revolutionary service helps households make money-saving HVAC upgrades: 'Can save you around 30-50%'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x